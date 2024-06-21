Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

González (3rd left) sits alongside Picardo (4th left) at lunch. SUR
Former Spanish PM visits Rock and lunches next to Picardo
Gibraltar

Former Spanish PM visits Rock and lunches next to Picardo

It is thought to be the first time a Spanish leader past or present has visited Gibraltar, at least in public

SUR

Friday, 21 June 2024, 17:22

Former Spanish PM Felipe González sat down with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, over lunch on the Rock on Tuesday this week.

It is thought to be the first time a Spanish leader past or present has visited Gibraltar, at least in public, even though this was a business and not political visit. Spanish politicians are sensitive about being seen there due to Spain’s claim to the territory.

The photo of Spain’s longest-serving prime minister under democracy and the Chief Minister sitting together also came at an awkward time for the ongoing negotiations between the UK and the EU over the border between Gibraltar and Spain post Brexit. These are believed to be almost finished but the climax has been delayed due to the UK general election.

González was PM when Spain reopened the border with Gibraltar in the 1980s after General Franco closed it in 1969.

He visited this week as part of the board of a Valencian shipping company, Boluda, that has just increased its investment in Gibraltar and launched a new tug boat there, the VB Responder.

