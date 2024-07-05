Fire on board a vessel being scrapped in Gibraltar

View of Gibraltar Harbour with North Mole on the right.

Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out on a vessel being scrapped at the dock in North Mole on Tuesday.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all subsequent work on the vessel has been stopped pending an investigation. There was no oil spillage and no reports of any injuries or other damage.