Fire on board a vessel being scrapped in Gibraltar

Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:29
Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out on a vessel being scrapped at the dock in North Mole on Tuesday.
The fire was quickly extinguished and all subsequent work on the vessel has been stopped pending an investigation. There was no oil spillage and no reports of any injuries or other damage.
