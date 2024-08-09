Cunard's Queen Anne calls at Gibraltar during maiden season

SUR in English Friday, 9 August 2024, 19:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The newest cruise ship to be launched by Cunard, the Queen Anne, called in at Gibraltar on Thursday on what was the ship's first visit to the Rock.

The Queen Anne was welcomed by representatives of Gibraltar Tourist Board including CEO Kevin Bossino, who exchanged plaques with Captain David Hudson before touring the ship.

The arrival coincided with the visit from Princess Cruises’ Island Princess, between them bringing some 5,045 cruise passengers into the town.

Plaques were exchanged. SUR

Bossino, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the prestigious Queen Anne's maiden season, further evidence of Cunard’s continued commitment to Gibraltar. The GTB is proud of Gibraltar’s well-deserved reputation as a jewel in the Mediterranean."