The Queen Anne in Gibraltar. SUR
Cunard&#039;s Queen Anne calls at Gibraltar during maiden season
Gibraltar

Cunard's Queen Anne calls at Gibraltar during maiden season

This is the first time the company's newest cruise ship has been to the Rock

SUR in English

Friday, 9 August 2024, 19:46

The newest cruise ship to be launched by Cunard, the Queen Anne, called in at Gibraltar on Thursday on what was the ship's first visit to the Rock.

The Queen Anne was welcomed by representatives of Gibraltar Tourist Board including CEO Kevin Bossino, who exchanged plaques with Captain David Hudson before touring the ship.

The arrival coincided with the visit from Princess Cruises’ Island Princess, between them bringing some 5,045 cruise passengers into the town.

Plaques were exchanged. SUR
Bossino, said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the prestigious Queen Anne's maiden season, further evidence of Cunard’s continued commitment to Gibraltar. The GTB is proud of Gibraltar’s well-deserved reputation as a jewel in the Mediterranean."

