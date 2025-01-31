Convicted paedophile sentenced to 39 years in Gibraltar The 63-year-old man was found guilty last October and was remanded in custody at Windmill Hill prison following the jury's verdict

SURin English GIBRALTAR. Friday, 31 January 2025, 16:25 Compartir

The Supreme Court of Gibraltar has sentenced a local resident to 39 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of 19 sex crimes against five minors: the crimes ranged from the rape of a girl under the age of thirteen to sexual activity with a minor.

The offences committed against these victims took place between 1990 and 2016. The 63-year-old man was found guilty of these crimes last October and was remanded in custody at Windmill Hill prison following the jury's verdict.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to a total of 39 years in prison for his crimes.

The Commissioner of the Royal Gibraltar Police, Richard Ullger, stated that he hopes "this sentence sends a clear message that officers will relentlessly seek justice and ensure that those who sexually abuse minors are prosecuted, regardless of when the offences occurred". He also thanked the victims for their "tremendous courage" in reporting "these abhorrent crimes" and for their trust in the RGP to bring the accused to justice.

Similarly, Sergeant Jo Ullger, Head of the RGP's Protection Team, praised the victims for "their bravery in stepping forward and supporting the investigation," while also stating, "I hope this sentence helps them heal to some extent and move forward with their lives."