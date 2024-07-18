Campo de Gibraltar cat shelter sends out urgent plea for temporary foster homes for felines

Tony Bryant Los Barrios Thursday, 18 July 2024, 20:40 | Updated 20:54h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Gatos Campo de Gibraltar association, a feline shelter located in the Los Barrios district of Andalucía's Cadiz province, has made an urgent appeal for volunteers to adopt one of the many stray cats that are currently in its care. The volunteer-run shelter houses cats that enter through a local zoo-sanitary company in order to be saved from euthanasia, but the charity has pointed out that “this is not a safe solution”.

Valerie, one of the organisation’s volunteers, said, “We need dissemination on a topic that is extremely important. If the capacity allowed at the shelter is exceeded, the cats can be euthanised and we want to avoid this. We want it to be known what happened last summer and what will happen if we don't get help at shelter. People are not adopting cats and foster homes are scarce.”

Valerie explained that last year, hundreds of cats suffered from the high temperatures “until they suffocated from the heat”, because the facilities are “not adequate”. It is for this reason that she, and her colleagues, are appealing for support, because “we can no longer do more than we already do”.

“This is why we are sending out a cry for help to be able to save, and alleviate the suffering of, cats, even if it is only temporarily. We are asking for people to adopt a cat, or kitten, for the months of extreme heat. We also need volunteers, because there are only five people caring for hundreds of cats, in addition to those we have in our own homes,” she said.

Anyone who wants to adopt a cat, or volunteer to help out at the shelter, can find information on the Gatos Campo de Gibraltar Facebook page.