Army reaches out to local school children on the Rock

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has begun its latest programme to strengthen community relations and enhance job prospects for local schoolchildren, aged 12 to 16. Known as Operation Bayside Warrior, it is being run with Bayside Comprehensive School on the Rock. The course will be held for eight consecutive weeks and focus on developing leadership skills, teamwork and an understanding of military operations.

The students are expected to acquire both practical and social skills during these sessions. They will be taught Explosive Ordnance Disposal (bomb disposal) and map reading as well as receive combat training. These activities will improve their communication and leadership qualities as they work towards the Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network (ASDAN) Level 1 in Leadership. The program will culminate with an official certification ceremony, where students will receive certificates of participation as well as their official ASDAN certificate.

Sergeant Bradley Morris-McKenzie, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment's new head of recruitment, commented: “We are very pleased to launch Operation Bayside Warrior and build on the success of Operation Prior Park Warrior. This program will provide students with valuable life skills while fostering a closer relationship between the Regiment and the local community.”