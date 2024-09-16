Work-related deaths rocket to 80 in just seven months across Andalucía

José Luis Piedra Seville Monday, 16 September 2024, 16:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 80 people have been killed in work-related accidents in Andalucía since the start of the year until July, new data shows.

The death rate has increased in the region by 11.1% in these seven months of the year, with eight more people killed, according to the figures provided by Spain's ministry of labour. The 80 people who have died in Andalucía represents 16.94% of the total number of workplace fatalities in the country.

According to the data, accidents that resulted in sick leave have increased by 6.04% in Andalucía, up to July, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total of 61,668, of which 52,171 happened during working hours and 8,772 were recorded on the journey to or from work. Fatal accidents at work increased by 6.45% in the first seven months of the year, with 66 fatalities, while fatal accidents involving people travelling to and from work increased by 40% to 14.

By province in the region, Almeria and Malaga recorded the most deaths up to July, with a total of 14 each, followed by Jaén with 12, Sevilla with 11, Cadiz and Granada with nine each, Cordoba with six and Huelva with five.

The statistics also show that of the 80 workers who lost their lives, 61 were employees, nine more than in 2023, and five were self-employed, half as many as the same period last year.

UGT Andalucía (the Andalucía workers union) expressed its concern about statistics and considered the number of fatalities "unacceptable", and urged the authorities to take more effective measures. According to the union, "these data only show that companies continue to fail to comply with the regulations on occupational risk prevention, or if they do comply, it is only token compliance, with the aim of avoiding fines".

UGT Andalucía urged companies to comply with the legislation "to the letter", as the causes of accidents at work remain unchanged over time and the occupational death rate continues to increase.