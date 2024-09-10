These are the dates of all public holidays and long 'bridge' weekends for Andalucía in 2025

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The calendar of public holidays in Spain's Andalucía region for 2025 is now known, which establishes 12 national and regional holidays, to which two local holidays must be added at the proposal of each municipality.

In accordance with the approval Junta, in 2025, January 6, Epiphany of the Lord, and April 17, Holy Thursday, will be established as holidays in Andalucía, coinciding with national holidays, as they are traditional festivities in the region, in addition to February 28, Andalucía Day.

In addition to these days chosen as regional holidays, there are national holidays corresponding to New Year's Day, 1 January ; Good Friday, 18 April; Labour Day, 1 May ; Day of the Assumption of the Virgin, 15 August; National Holiday of Spain, 12 October; All Saints' Day, 1 November; Constitution Day, 6 December; Day of the Immaculate Conception, 8 December, and Day of the Nativity of the Lord, 25 December.

Regarding 12 October, the national holiday of Spain, since it falls on a Sunday, it is moved to the following Monday, that is, 13 October.

Next year's public holidays in the Andalucía region will be:

Wednesday 1 January, New Year's Day

Monday 6 January, Epiphany

Friday 28 February, Día de Andalucía

Thursday 17 April, Maundy Thursday

Friday 18 April, Good Friday

Thursday 1 May, Labour Day

Friday 15 August, Day of the Assumption of the Virgin

Monday,13 October, Spanish national holiday

Saturday 1 November, All Saints' Day

Saturday 6 December, Constitution Day

Monday 8 December, Immaculate Conception day

Thursday 25 December, Christmas Day

Several public holidays that, falling on a Friday or Monday, can be combined with the corresponding weekend, as well as others that fall on Thursday - such as 1 May and 25 December - that could become long "puente" (bridge) holidays.

In addition to these 12 public holidays, there will be two local holidays which each municipality must propose to the Junta de Andalucía.