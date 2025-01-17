Weather change in south of Spain due to arrival of strong winds: this is where it will rain the most

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 12:54 Compartir

There has been a twist in the meteorological script. After the cold, the rains return. The weather models warn of the approach of a deep storm to the western parts of the Spanish mainland at the beginning of next week. This low will be accompanied by a polar trough in the mid-troposphere. "It seems that the high pressure in the Mediterranean could block the advance of the depression towards the mainland, but the rains would still reach many areas of the western half due to the flow of south-westerly winds on the surface", explained the specialised website Meteored.

This scenario will be greatly influenced by the arrival of the so-called 'ábregos' winds, "humid and temperate south-westerly winds, which bring rain", explained José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' . "They blow from the southwest and are especially well known on the Andalusian Atlantic coast. They are temperate and humid due to their maritime origin, carriers of persistent rainfall due to the interaction with the orography of the Gulf of Cadiz, the Sierra de Gredos and other mainland reliefs", they added from Meteored, where they do not rule out a beneficial sprinkling of rain at the start of the year in areas where it has not rained generously for a long time.

"The European model supports the change in weather and shows it clearly in its weekly forecast of precipitation anomalies. Next week is expected to be very wet in Andalucía".

"The European model supports the weather change and shows it clearly in its weekly forecast of precipitation anomalies. The coming week from 20 to 27 January is expected to be very wet throughout the west of the peninsula with amounts of 10 to 30mm in Andalucía. The key anomalies are expected on the shores of the Gulf of Cadiz, Huelva and also in the Sierra de Gredos, with downpours of up to 60mm. This will be thanks to the storm on Monday-Tuesday, although more fronts could arrive afterwards," said Duncan Wingen, a contributor to the specialist portal Meteored.

Local Malaga and Costa del Sol weather expert, José Luis Escudero, agrees: "From Monday an Atlantic storm will affect western Andalucía, leaving the first rainfall in the province of Huelva and Seville. Between Tuesday and Wednesday these rains will reach the whole of Malaga. The provinces that will benefit most from these showers will be Huelva, Seville and Cadiz", he specified.

According to Escudero, in Malaga province it will be the westernmost areas and Antequera where the most rain is likely to fall. "On this occasion, rainfall is also expected in the Guadalhorce reservoirs. Less rain is expected in the Malaga city and coastal areas", he pointed out. And added: "The models show rainfall until Thursday 23 January".

For now, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) points to the arrival of rainfall in Andalucía from this coming Sunday, "weak and scattered from the afternoon, more likely in the western third and unlikely on the Mediterranean side", it forecasts. Looking ahead to Monday, Aemet forecasts greater instability, with "cloudy or overcast skies and showers that will spread from west to east".