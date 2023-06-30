Watch as police rescue more than 30 dogs found living in an apartment in Granada According to police, the tenant of the flat suffered from an animal-hoarding condition known as Noah syndrome, and had not been walking the dogs in the street

Police have attended a home in Granada where a woman was found living with a large number of dogs.

A stream of complaints to Granada City Hall from neighbours living next to the home in the Zaidín neighbourhood triggered officers to search the house on Monday 26 June where they found the dogs living in the overcrowded flat.

According to police, the tenant of the flat suffered from an animal-hoarding condition known as Noah syndrome, and had not been walking the dogs in the street. Noah syndrome, is keeping a higher-than-usual number of animals as domestic pets without the ability to properly house or care for them, while at the same time denying this inability.

Of the 34 dogs, only one had a microchip proving that the woman was the owner. The remaining 33 were taken to the animal protection service in La Malahá. The dogs will be put out for adoption.