This is the record-breaking amount that the average tourist visiting Andalucía spends per day

Every month the aim of growing more in tourism revenue than in tourist volume is achieved, but, in addition, in the second quarter of 2024 another milestone has been reached in Andalucía. Tourists who have chosen the region of southern Spain for their holidays have spent, for the first time ever, an average of more than 80 euros per day, specifically 81.23 euros.

This was announced by the Junta's Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bernal, who stressed that it is "the first time in history that in one quarter of the year the average expenditure per tourist per day has exceeded 80 euros. A fact that endorses the Andalusian Government's commitment to attracting a tourist profile that generates greater profits for the destination".

The Minister points out that the figures for the tourism industry in Andalusia so far this year endorse the forecasts for an increase in revenue set for 2024, for which it is expected to exceed the 25.34 billion euros in economic impact of tourism achieved last year. He recalled that "for the current summer season, an estimated 8 billion euros in tourism revenue, an impact on the region to which must be added some 475,000 people employed in the sector, figures that highlight the importance of tourism as an economic engine and generator of benefits for the community.

Bernal insists on Andalucía's strategy to attract a holidaymaker with greater spending power and points out that to achieve this, it is working for quality and sustainable tourism, promoting promotional work based on market intelligence and data management to captivate the travellers who are most interested in the most profitable issuers and population niches for the Community. "The aim is therefore to target potential visitors who spread their stays over several times of the year, extend their trips to various parts of the community and seek to complement the tourist experience, increasing their spending in the destination," he said.

Bernal also added that the commitment to quality is also reflected in the assessment that holidaymakers make about their stay in the destination, beating all-time highs and standing at 9.1 points out of 10 in the first quarter of the year, six tenths above the same period of 2023.

It is enough to remember that in the first six months of the year the amount spent by foreign travellers in the region has grown much more than the increase in visitor arrivals. The data provided by Spain's national statistics institute (INE) in the monthly surveys of tourist expenditure and movements of travellers at borders show that in the first half of the year, 6.27 million foreign tourists chose the region to enjoy their holidays, 14% more than last year. These holidaymakers spent 8.27 billion euros during their stays, almost 26% more than in the same period last year, which is the best ever for this industry.