Call-out for families in Andalucía to host African children undergoing serious medical treatment

The foundation Tierra de Hombres is looking for families in Cordoba and Malaga to host African children who come to Spain for life-saving medical treatment. These children face severe health and economic constraints in their home countries and are brought to Spain for life-changing surgery and medical care.

Tierra de Hombres president María Antonia Jiménez said: "We are asking families in Cordoba and Malaga to consider offering their home to these children during their stay in Spain."

"Being a host family not only transforms the child's life, but also deeply enriches the family that receives the child," she added.

"Each foster family provides not only a home, but also essential emotional support that helps children get through this critical time," Jiménez said. "With the commitment of the volunteer families, we can provide these children with the medical treatment they need and the care they deserve."

Families interested in participating in the temporary foster care programme can find out more and register through the Fundación Tierra de hombres website or contact the organisation directly by emailing tdh@tierradehombres.org.

Terre des Hommes Foundation Spain was created in 1994 by Julia Cárdenas within the international Terre des Hommes network, which originated in Switzerland in 1960. Together with Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, France and Luxembourg, Spain's branch is a member of the International Federation Terre des Hommes (Fitdh), a consultative body of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, Unicef and the Council of Europe.

It is a non-profit foundation committed to bringing significant and lasting change to the lives of children and young people, especially those most vulnerable to the violation of their fundamental rights, as recognised by Unicef.

It works in countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. In Spain, it carries out education for sustainable development and global citizenship and the specialised medical attention programme, Journey towards Life. This health project involves the transfer of seriously ill children, mostly with congenital heart disease, from families without resources, usually in Africa, who need high-tech hospital infrastructures and qualified medical equipment for their treatment, which they lack in their own country.