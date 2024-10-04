Final year of nursery school will be free of charge from next year onwards in Andalucía

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 4 October 2024, 17:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The last year of the first cycle of pre-school education, which is attended by two and three year olds, will be free from next year onwards in Andalucía.

The measure, which will be included in the Andalusian regional government's budget for 2025 and will benefit some 67,000 children throughout the region, was announced on Thursday 3 October by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

Currently, Andalusian nurseries are attended by 48,759 children in the final year, the year before they enter infant and primary schools. This number represents 72 percent of the 67,686 children of that age registered in the region. The Junta de Andalucía estimates that the free schooling will increase enrolment and make it easier for families to balance school with work and family life.

Most of this early phase of education is currently provided in public schools and nurseries, although the regional government has introduced a system of subsidies from which 98 per cent of families benefit. However, only half of them receive 100 percent of the subsidy. Now, the full subsidy will be extended to all pupils in the final year, regardless of the family's income level.

Total number

The measure has been agreed by the regional government's education department although the Junta has not yet finalised the total amount to be invested to finance the move. The administrative procedure must be completed before the admission process for the next academic year begins in March next year.

"With this announcement, we are showing our commitment to families and to the sector, fulfilling one of the promises made in my inaugural speech," said Moreno.

There are currently 92,483 children from zero to three years of age enrolled in the more than 2,200 centres in Andalucía, which represents slightly more than 80 percent of the existing offer. Half of them are fully subsidised. The sector generates some 15,000 jobs throughout the region.