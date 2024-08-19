Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mothers accompanying their children to school. SUR
Finance

Junta promotes 1.7-billion-euro plan to halt drop in Andalucía region's birth rate

The initiative which will run until 2025 involves various actions to help support families through social and economic changes

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Monday, 19 August 2024, 20:47

The Andalusian government has launched a 1.7-billion-euro plan to stop the region's dramatic drop in its birth rate.

Called the Families Plan, it will run until 2025 and is being promoted by the regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality. After studying the reality of Andalusian families, the initiative was drawn up to support them through social and economic changes in a bid to encourage more women to have children.

The plan involves measures to include families in public policies which aid an acceleration in the birth rate. The plan also considers reinforcing tax incentives which have an impact on families and which the Andalusian government is already applying. Specifically, in the last financial year closed to date, 2022, the total amount of tax deductions for families amounted to 57.8 million, a 261% increase compared to 2021.

Other family support programmes already under development include aid for schooling in the first cycle of infant education, with 249 million earmarked for 2024 and the same amount for 2025, as well as employment incentives or aid for those trying to access housing.

