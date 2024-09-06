The Granada village that's made it into the Guinness Book of Records

Juan Jesús García Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The village of Güejar Sierra in Granada province has entered the Guinness Book of Records for holding the world's longest jam session. From Thursday 29 August until Sunday 1 September, the musicians, organised by members of Loonies Band and Las Ovarias, played for 57 hours non-stop to beat the existing record of 56 hours: "56 was the goal and we were at 57," says Carmelita Dinamita, one of the organisers.

Thirty musicians of all styles, including groups and solo artists, joined in and improvised together, just like any other jam session, to beat the record. At no time was there more than a 30-second pause and there were always at least three musicians performing at any one time.

"We had to play non-stop, that's what we worked hard at" continues Carmelita, who describes herself as a "poet, teacher, Philology graduate and above all punk rocker".

The meeting was held in a rented farmhouse so as not to disturb the residents of this mountain village. Food and drinks were provided.

The musical continuum could be followed in real time on Youtube, and was recorded "to be sent to the Guinness World Records institution".