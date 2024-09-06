Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Several of the Jam participants celebrate the record.
The Granada village that&#039;s made it into the Guinness Book of Records
Music

The Granada village that's made it into the Guinness Book of Records

The world's longest jam session, lasting 57 hours, was held in Güejar Sierra from Thursday 29 August until Sunday 1 September

Juan Jesús García

Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:39

Opciones para compartir

The village of Güejar Sierra in Granada province has entered the Guinness Book of Records for holding the world's longest jam session. From Thursday 29 August until Sunday 1 September, the musicians, organised by members of Loonies Band and Las Ovarias, played for 57 hours non-stop to beat the existing record of 56 hours: "56 was the goal and we were at 57," says Carmelita Dinamita, one of the organisers.

Thirty musicians of all styles, including groups and solo artists, joined in and improvised together, just like any other jam session, to beat the record. At no time was there more than a 30-second pause and there were always at least three musicians performing at any one time.

"We had to play non-stop, that's what we worked hard at" continues Carmelita, who describes herself as a "poet, teacher, Philology graduate and above all punk rocker".

The meeting was held in a rented farmhouse so as not to disturb the residents of this mountain village. Food and drinks were provided.

The musical continuum could be followed in real time on Youtube, and was recorded "to be sent to the Guinness World Records institution".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan approved for more than 3,500 new homes on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year
  3. 3 Malaga village gets ready to celebrate traditional grape harvest
  4. 4 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  5. 5 'Atmosphere at La Rosaleda is like Champions league': Malaga CF's new signing thrilled to travel south
  6. 6 Outgoing British Ambassador to Spain reflects on 'eventful five years'
  7. 7 'Complete disaster': Spain's top-ranked female tennis player rues missed chance after grand slam loss
  8. 8 British and Andalusian walking football teams to compete in charity tournament
  9. 9 Alhaurín de la Torre enforces integrated waste plan with 66 new containers
  10. 10 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad