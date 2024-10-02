More than 300 jobs up for grabs with Andalucía's forest fire brigade

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 14:00 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Some 340 jobs are up for grabs with Andalucía's forest firefighting service, Plan Infoca.

The vacancies were published on Tuesday 1 October in the Official Gazette of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA). Of the 340 roles on offer, 127 are for forest firefighters specialising in prevention and extinction; 24 are for forest firefighter drivers VCI; three for forest firefighter drivers for UMMT and Unasif; 178 vacancies for forest firefighter watchmen and eight vacancies for tele-operators.

The roles are fixed-term for the period of high and medium risk of forest fires in the region, specifically, between 1 May and 31 October, as specified in the BOJA.

Applications can be submitted online at the agency's website, which requires a digital signature certificate or a digital authentication system, such as Cl@ve. They can also be formalised in person at the agency's work centres, from 8.30am to 2pm.

The deadline for submitting the application and other documentation related to the selection process will be Tuesday 15 October, 10 working days from the publication date in the BOJA.

Clarification from the ministry

The 340 vacancies "have nothing to do with the process under way for the entire workforce to work throughout the year in the Plan Infoca service, since they are discontinuous permanent positions corresponding to the additional replacement rate of the year 2022," sources of the ministry told Europa Press.

The process for the Plan Infoca staff to work all 12 months of the year "continues" and will be implemented in stages - over four years - as agreed with the trade unions. Therefore, once this process has been completed, all Plan Infoca Plan will work all 12 months of the year.

The 2024 budget of the Junta de Andalucía has an initial allocation of three million euros for permanent-discontinuous workers of Plan Infoca to be employed 12 months of the year, as promised by the minister of the presidency, Antonio Sanz, following meetings with trade union representatives.