Temperatures plummet and snow is on the way to the south of Spain this week

The cold weather in the south of Spain is really starting to set in. The astronomical season of autumn that ends in just two weeks has been one of moderate temperatures, but its end promises to be chilly. The state weather agency (Aemet) has been warning for several days of an arctic front that has already brought us a significant drop in temperatures and red alerts for snow in the north of the country, but the worst is yet to come. This Sunday and Monday (9 December), the last two days of the long 'puente' (bridge) holiday weekend, will be the coldest so far this autumn season. The mercury will reach minus temperatures in several parts of Andalucía.

According to Aemet, the minimum temperatures will reach -1C in provincial capitals such as Jaén and Granada, being much lower in higher areas, such as Guadix (-2 degrees) or Trevélez (-3 degrees). The absence of precipitation will spare us from snow on Sunday and Monday, but not on Tuesday and Wednesday, when it will still be cold and precipitation is forecast. Snow is therefore possible from Tuesday onwards.

This arctic cold is not exclusive to the Andalucía. In fact, the state weather agency has issued several red alerts for snow this Sunday 8 December in the Spanish regions of Asturias and Castilla y León. There are also numerous amber and yellow weather warnings in place for wind, rain or rough seas.

Authorities, in addition to calling people to take care and take extreme caution when driving on the roads, recommend consulting the weather and travel information on official websites and social media accounts before setting out on journeys.