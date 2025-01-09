Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Area near the school in Gerena (Seville). EP
Teenager stabbed to death after leaving school in south of Spain
112 incident

Teenager stabbed to death after leaving school in south of Spain

The alleged attacker has reportedly already been identified by police after the incident on Wednesday afternoon

Europe Press

Seville

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 08:16

A 17-year-old youth from Aznalcóllar died on Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed outside the school where he was studying, in the neighbouring town of Gerena in Seville province.

Sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre told Europa Press that at around 2.35pm on Wednesday, a call was received regarding a young man of around 17 years of age who needed urgent medical assistance, as he was unconscious in the vicinity of the education facility in Gerena.

Immediately an 061 air ambulance helicopter was mobilised as well as the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, due to the possible reported stabbing.

Sources from the Gerena town hall told Europa Press that the victim was a 17-year-old boy from Aznalcóllar who was studying at the local high school, who died after being stabbed in the area near the school where the buses park, just after classes finished and the pupils were leaving the school.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime has been identified and both the mayor of Gerena, Javier Fernández Gualda, and the mayor of Aznalcóllar, Juan José Fernández, went to the scene of the crime, where the victim's family was also present.

