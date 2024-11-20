Storm Caetano puts Spain on weather alert: these are the Andalusian provinces affected

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 10:33 | Updated 10:39h.

A new "high impact" storm with a name of its own: Caetano. This is the name given by the southwest European weather group, made up of the national meteorological services of Portugal (Ipma), France (Météo-France), Belgium (RMI), Luxembourg (MeteoLux) and Spain (Aemet). Its impact will be felt as early as today (Wednesday), when 18 Spanish provinces will be on alert for coastal phenomena and wind, with maximum gusts of up to 90 km/h in Tarragona. In the case of Andalusia, this storm is keeping two provinces in check. Specifically, the coastline of Almeria and Granada will be under a yellow warning for high waves.

Zoom Weather alerts, Wednesay 2 November. Aemet

The warning will come into force at 12noon this afternoon. Westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected throughout the day. The warning will end at midnight but, according to Aemet, it will be reactivated again at 12.00 on Thursday and will last until 10am on Friday, according to the official weather agency's website at this moment (10am Wednesday).

🌀Tenemos nueva borrasca con nombre: Caetano.



🌬️Provocará vientos muy fuertes, sobre todo en el norte y este de la Península a partir del miércoles, día 20.



🌊También dará lugar a un intenso temporal marítimo, con olas de más de 4 o 5 metros en el Cantábrico.#BorrascaCaetano pic.twitter.com/lwtJx5wT2Y — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 19, 2024

For today, the general forecast for the Andalucía region points to cloudy skies on the Atlantic coast, with morning mist and fog. In addition, weak and occasional rainfall is not ruled out in the Betic mountain ranges and the area of the Strait of Gibraltar. On the Mediterranean side, cloudy or clear skies are forecast.

As for temperatures, the maximums will decrease, except on the Mediterranean slope where there will be no changes. Westerly winds will be light to moderate, with strong intervals from the afternoon onwards on the Mediterranean coast and in the eastern highlands.