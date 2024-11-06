Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely
Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely

The Andalucía region is ideally suited for so-called digital nomads, boasting excellent high-speed internet connectivity and regular transport links

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Andalucía is increasingly attracting a new wave of tourists, particularly remote-working professionals known as "digital nomads" and "energy nomads" (those who seek warmer climates during the colder months).

The region is ideally suited for remote work, boasting excellent connectivity and reliable transportation options. High-speed internet is readily available in urban centres and many rural areas, making it easy for digital nomads to stay productive while enjoying their surroundings.

Numerous coworking spaces throughout Andalucía offer comfortable, inspiring environments that promote productivity and collaboration, too. These spaces are designed to meet the needs of remote workers, providing all the necessary amenities to ensure a seamless work experience.

The vibrant international community also plays a considerable role, fostering valuable networking opportunities and allowing remote workers to connect, collaborate, and share experiences with like-minded individuals.

Ideal for longer stays

While Andalucía has long been a favourite destination for British tourists - especially along the Costa del Sol - its appeal is now enhanced by its suitability for extended stays. The welcoming spirit of Andalucía is complemented by a promise of over 320 days of sunshine, comforts that cater to British visitors, including familiar bars and cafés, beaches with every imaginable amenity, and a diverse range of accommodation, from budget options to boutique hotels.

What's more, excellent air connections further enhance Andalucía's appeal as a remote work hub. Figures from Spain's Aena airport authority indicate that the UK accounts for an incredible 44 of the 207 total routes from Malaga Airport.

London is the leading destination, with airlines making almost 820,000 seats available to travellers across 4,400 flights.

