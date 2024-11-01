Red alert for heavy rain in Andalucía downgraded to amber with 117mm of rain falling in three hours in Huelva

Álvaro Soto Madrid Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Huelva in the Andalucía region of southern Spain woke this Friday morning in a red alert situation. The state weather agency (Aemet) forecast an accumulated rainfall of 140mm in 12 hours for this province and estimated that the rains would continue with great intensity in this area during the following hours, although the warning has already been downgraded to amber

In Huelva, Aemet has recorded torrential rains in towns such as Cartaya, with 117mm in less than three hours, with 70mm of them in just one hour. The warning is active until at least 12 noon today

Impresionante la tromba marina que acaba de afectar a la localidad de Isla Cristina.



Ha tocado tierra y ha ocasionado algunos daños materiales.



Autores de los videos desconocidos. pic.twitter.com/c7yoSnePCk — MeteoHuelva.es (@Meteohuelva) October 31, 2024

On Thursday afternoon, a waterspout on the Isla Cristina beach in Huelva province caused numerous incidents and at least one injured at least one person who was taken to hospital when part of the roof of the municipal swimming pool collapsed.

In total, seven provinces of Spain are today, All Saints' Day, under some kind of weather alert, four of them an amber warning: for rain in Huelva and Tarragona with Mallorca and Menorca on alert for rain and storms. In addition, there will be yellow warnings for rain in Alicante and Valencia. On the other hand, there will be yellow warnings for rain and storms in Ibiza and Formentera (Balearic Islands) and Badajoz (Extremadura).

The Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands will continue today under the influence of low pressure, with rainfall affecting the southwest quadrant, the southwest of Castilla y León, Aragón, Catalonia, Levante and the Balearic Islands. Specifically, Aemet forecasts locally heavy and persistent showers and thunderstorms in the far west of Andalucía, in the lower Ebro and the Balearic Islands, and they are not ruled out in the south of the western Central system.

The trend will continue tomorrow, a day for which the Aemet forecasts locally heavy or persistent showers and thunderstorms in the south of Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the coastlines of Castellón and Valencia, although there could also be rainfall inland.

For Sunday, the agency forecasts a scenario of greater stability, but rainfall will still be likely in the Levante, in the middle and lower Ebro and on the Catalan coast, the Strait and the Balearic Islands, with the possibility of locally heavy and persistent showers and thunderstorms in the lower Ebro area.