Junta puts more than 3,000 teaching jobs up for grabs in Andalucía

The governing council of the Junta de Andalucía has given the green light at its weekly Tuesday meeting to posting the public teaching jobs for this educational year consisting of 3,223 vacancies in 48 different specialities, a call that has been agreed with the trade unions CSIF, ANPE, USTEA, CCOO and UGT following the talks at the Mesa Sectorial de Educación, the organisation for round table discussions on the region's education sector.

The majority of these posts, a total of 2,164, are for secondary education teachers, while 1,000 are for primary education (junior and infant), 18 are specifically for professorships in music and the performing arts and 41 for academic posts in the same discipline.

Of the total number of places offered, a quota of no less than 10% will be reserved for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, according to the Junta. This decree continues to complete the supply of the approximately 14,000 teaching posts that will be offered between 2025 and 2026, according to the Junta's regional ministry for educational development and vocational training.

These posts correspond to the replacement rate of 100% of the vacancies during the year 2023 since, as established in the regulations, they can be filled over the following three years. The offer was negotiated with the relevant parties on 2 May.

The Junta emphasised that the new teaching vacancies are intended to guarantee the provision of the education service in the region as it deals with the need to adapt the teaching curriculum in the medium term. The additions also help to smooth out the permanent fluctuations in staffing levels that can occur due to factors such as birth rates, the number of pupil and student enrolments or other demographic movements.

Andalucía has now reached a total of 105,000 teachers and educators, a figure that the Junta considers to be "a real record", as well as indicating that, since 2019, 25,000 vacancies have been offered through various selection processes.

The breakdown of the 3,223 vacancies now available shows that a total of 2,164 vacancies in 31 specialities are on offer in secondary education, including English, with 230 vacancies, computer science (225), mathematics (199), physical education (180), Spanish language and literature (125), computer systems and applications (also 125) and finally geography and history with 100 vacancies.

The Junta de Andalucía has offered 1,000 vacancies in eight specialities for teachers, with 300 for primary education, 180 for early years, 170 for therapeutic pedagogy and 100 for foreign language-English, physical education plus hearing and language, among others.

For the professorial roles in music and the performing arts there are 18 places in eight different specialities: five are for piano, three for saxophone and composition respectively, then two places - one for improvisation and accompaniment and the second for repertoire with piano for instruments.

The remaining places are for the specialities of Spanish dance, flamenco dance and staging for dance. The 41 places for university academics in music and the performing arts are for the piano speciality.