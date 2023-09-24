More than 300 people have drowned at beaches or in swimming pools in Spain this year

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Five people drowned in waters throughout Andalucía in August, down on than the same period last year, new figures show.

There have been 43 drownings this year, compared to the 45 recorded during the same period last year, according to the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and Lifesaving. Andalucía is the second-placed region in Spain with the most drownings this year, behind Catalonia which recorded 49 deaths.

A total of 302 people have drowned at beaches or in swimming pools in Spain this year, 18 more compared to the same period last year. Just last month, 53 people lost their lives. In 18 of the 53 drownings there was no lifeguard service, while in another 18 cases the lifeguard service was active and in 17 cases it was not utilised.

About 32% of fatal drowning deaths in children this year were recorded in August, eight of the 25. Three drownings involved three year olds, one death was a child between four and six years old and another four died between seven and 17 years old.

Last month also recorded the highest number of drownings among those aged 55 and older, 19 of the 53 (35.85%). Twenty deaths were recorded in the 18-54 age bracket (37.74%), seven were in the 18-25 age group, five in the 26-34 age group, three in the 35-44 age group and five in the 45-54 age group, while five were aged 55-64, seven in the 65-74 age group and five in the 75+ age group. In six of the cases their age is not known.

Most of the drownings, 46 of the 53, were of Spanish nationality, five were foreigners of European origin and two were of unknown origin.