Health alert issued after listeria detected in range of meat products from company in the south of Spain
Health

In addition to the Andalucía region, the products have also been distributed in Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country. People who may have these products must refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase

Europa Press

Seville

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:07

Spanish health authorities have issued an alert for listeria after the bacteria was discovered in various meat products of the El Capellán brand, manufactured in the Seville town of Constantina.

Following investigations authorities detected listeria above the legal limits in raw cured sausages, as well as insufficient listeria hazard management measures in the labelling and processing of these products.

The following affected products have been withdrawn from the market: Iberian chorizo, spicy Iberian chorizo, venison chorizo, spicy venison chorizo, wild boar chorizo, Iberian salchichón, venison salchichón, Iberian potato chorizo, Iberian blood sausage, Iberian potato black pudding, Iberian black pudding with chorizo and Iberian spicy potato black pudding of the El Capellán brand.

The products were sold throughout Andalucía, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country. They have been distributed in the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Seville, as well as in Ciudad Real, Madrid, Barcelona, Alava and Zaragoza, with the alert corresponding to batches 46/24, 47/24 and/or 48/24.

Investigations are still ongoing at the site producing these products. Authorities will update the public as new relevant information becomes available, with more contaminated batches not ruled out.

People who may have these products must refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase. So far, there is no confirmed case of infection directly linked to the consumption of these products, the regional ministry said.

In case of having consumed any of the products from the affected batches and presenting symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever), it is recommended to visit a health centre. In healthy people, listeria infection is usually asymptomatic or presents with mild gastrointestinal symptoms, fever and muscle aches. However, in certain risk groups, such as immunocompromised persons, elderly people, young children and pregnant women, more severe symptoms may occur.

If you are pregnant, it is recommended that you consult the recommendations for consumption during pregnancy of the Spanish Aesan agency for food safety and nutrition, which includes information on good food hygiene practices important for pregnant women, as well as a list of foods that should be avoided during pregnancy.

