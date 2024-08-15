Fatal road traffic accidents in Andalucía up by 54% with 143 deaths registered so far this year

José Luis Piedra Seville Thursday, 15 August 2024, 17:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The number of fatal accidents on the Andalucía region's roads has soared so far this year with an alarming increase of 54%, according to the latest statistics revealed this week by Spain's national Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT).

A total of 143 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents on the region's roads between January and 11 August. That means 50 more fatalities than in 2023 for the same period.

The 54% increase in this tragic figure for road deaths is well above the national average, which is only 5%. Among the eight provinces of Andalucía those with the worst accident figures are Granada, Cordoba and Jaén, which have more than doubled the number of accidents recorded.

According to the latest DGT data, so far this summer alone there have been 34 deaths in Andalucía, nine of them motorcyclists, who were involved in 24 road traffic accidents. Long-distance journeys on the region's roads have also increased by 4.9% so far this year.

Where do the fatal accidents happen?

More than half of the fatal accidents occurred on conventional roads while the rest were on motorways and dual carriageways. In addition, the number of deaths on motorbikes increased by 19, with 37 fatalities in 2024 compared to 18 in 2023.

In addition, the data provided by the traffic authority shows 34 more incidents when a vehicle has left the road than in 2023, with a total of 75 compared to 41. In this type of accident no other vehicle is involved and it occurs due to inappropriate speed or distraction on the part of the driver, according to DGT, which continues to urge drivers and passengers to always wear their seat belts, as 33 of the people who died had not belted up.

The statistics also show that most accidents occur during the day, with two out of three road fatalities occurring between seven in the morning and eight in the evening.

The DGT has expressed its concern about the growing trend in accident rates in Andalucía this year, which may now be aggravated by the arrival of a weekend coinciding with this 15 August national public holiday weekend, which has probably led to a significant increase in both long and short distance journeys on Andalucía's highways and byways.

With the aim of increasing road safety for drivers, the DGT has increased the number of officers from the Guardia Civil's traffic unit on high-capacity roads during this 'puente' (bridge) weekend. The authorities have also increased the flight hours for their air resources unit helicopters and drones that monitor road safety and traffic movements.

Speed controls

In addition, speed controls will also be increased through the DGT's fixed and mobile radars, as "inappropriate" speed is one of the main causes of a large number of road traffic accidents this year and it also contributes to the more tragic outcomes in some.

The revised controls will be posted on the various message boards located on the roads, as will some awareness-raising messages that will include the alarming accident figures recorded on Andalusian roads this year.

The DGT is urging drivers to be extra careful, as always to exercise caution and prudence. Of course, they also advise motorists to respect traffic regulations and avoid consuming alcohol and drugs so that everyone gets home safely.