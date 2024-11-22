Christmas 2024 in Seville: here's all you need to know to get the most out of it

Carolina Álvarez Álvarez Seville Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:57

Seville welcomes Christmas with a programme full of magic, light and tradition. From the end of November until 6 January the regional capital of Andalucía will be filled with activities for all ages, consolidating its position as one of the essential visitor destinations at this time of year.

When are the Christmas lights switched on?

The big switch-on of the city's Christmas illuminations will be on 30 November, officially marking the start of these seasonal celebrations. This year the organisers have promised a special event on the Avenida de la Constitución, with carols, entertainment and a countdown for the switch-on of the lights that will illuminate the city during the festive season.

The light show will run until 6 January, covering a total of 294 streets, seven more than last year. The installation of so many lights, which began in October, will include new features such as:

Plaza Nueva: Large illuminated tree will be on show in the part of the square nearest city hall.

Avenida de Roma: Figures in the shape of the Three Wise Men (or Kings) on camels will decorate the esplanade in front of the Palacio de San Telmo.

Illuminated bridges: The Triana, San Telmo and Los Remedios bridges will be lit up again, pulling the river area into the magic of Christmas.

Other places like Plaza de San Francisco will also show off new decorations and layouts, including special lighting in the Mercury fountain and artistic designs projected onto the façade of city hall.

Concerts and visits to the Alcazar

The Real Alcázar joins in the Christmas celebrations with a free cultural programme from 10 to 22 December. Six concerts will feature in its musical offering:

10 December: Recital by the soprano Ainhoa Arteta, who will open her Christmas tour on this unique stage.

13 December: Christmas concert by the Ateneo de Sevilla (the main arts and culture association in Seville dating back to 1887).

14 December: Performance by the Tubas Orchestra.

15, 21 and 22 December: Christmas choirs that will fill the halls of the Alcázar with festive spirit.

In addition, residents of Seville and those born in the city will be able to enjoy exclusive themed visits to such as The Sacred Alcazar, The Alcazar and Poetry or The Alcazar and its Patios, which will delve into the history and lesser-known corners of this iconic monument.

One of the most eagerly awaited events is back with a vengeance: Navigalia, the Christmas show on the river, which last year attracted more than 250,000 people. This year, under the title "Saving Christmas", the experience will be enhanced with:

Larger water screens.

Cybernetic fountains shooting high water jets.

Improved lighting, laser effects and better-placed flamethrowers.

From 20 December to 4 January (except on the 24th and 31st of December) there will be six daily passes between Triana bridge and the Monument to Tolerance. The main new feature is that all attendees will enjoy a seat on tiered stands, being charged a token price of one euro to guarantee organised access.

Zoom Navigalia on the river in Seville. ABC Sevilla

A Lapland village where Father Christmas lives

The Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla (Fibes) will be another of the Christmas epicentres with a varied agenda.

From 14 December to 4 January Fibes' exhibition centre will host the family show of "Inari", which promises to transport us to a magical world, a Lapland village where Father Christmas lives. In addition, great artists will fill the auditorium: Raphael, Niña Pastori, El Arrebato, Laura Gallego and Andrea Morricone's concert dedicated to film soundtracks.

Activities beyond the city centre

Christmas will be alive and kicking in every corner of the city. Highlights of activities in the surrounding districts include:

Flamenco Zambombas: Christmas music and songs flamenco style with artists like Alicia Gil and La Zambomba de Triana in venues such as Bellavista Civic Centre and the parish church of San Jacinto.

Parades and concerts: Among them, brass bands in the Alameda de Hércules and gatherings of 'tunas' (traditional groups of young male singers) performing in the Inmaculada.

Heralds and the Three Kings' postal collection: Each district will be visited by the Heraldo and the Cabalgata (to announce and then hold the Three Kings' parade), as well as the collection of letters (gift requests to the Three Kings for 6th January) by the Cartero Real (the royal collector of mail).

With activities on offer that combine tradition, culture and modernity, Seville is once again positioning itself as the capital of 'Christmas illusion'. From the Christmas lights to Navigalia, including concerts, visits to the Alcázar and activities in the city's many districts, the city is preparing to offer a unique experience that will leave no one indifferent to the spirit of Christmas.