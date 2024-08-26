Eight-year-old boy drowns at 'not suitable for bathing' beauty spot in south of Spain

Europa Press Albuñol Monday, 26 August 2024, 13:58 | Updated 14:11h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

An eight-year-old boy has drowned in a natural bathing spot in Albuñol (Granada province) in Andalucía where swimming is prohibited. The emergency services sent to the area after the alarm was raised could do nothing to save the young victim's life.

This was reported by SUR's sister newspaper Ideal de Granada and confirmed by the mayor of the municipality, María José Sánchez. She announced that the local government team has decided to decree three days of mourning in the town, "shocked" by the "tragedy".

The deceased child was with his family in the area known as El Río, a recreational area with a picnic spot and a pool formed by the river that runs through the town, where the residents of Albuñol and the surrounding area have "always" bathed.

However, the mayor pointed out that the area is clearly signposted as "not suitable for bathing".