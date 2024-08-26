Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The place where the young child drowned. Clara Cerezo
Eight-year-old boy drowns at &#039;not suitable for bathing&#039; beauty spot in south of Spain
112 incident

Eight-year-old boy drowns at 'not suitable for bathing' beauty spot in south of Spain

The child was visiting the picnic area near the natural pool with his parents. The local council has declared three days of mourning in the town, "shocked" by the "tragedy"

Europa Press

Albuñol

Monday, 26 August 2024, 13:58

Opciones para compartir

An eight-year-old boy has drowned in a natural bathing spot in Albuñol (Granada province) in Andalucía where swimming is prohibited. The emergency services sent to the area after the alarm was raised could do nothing to save the young victim's life.

This was reported by SUR's sister newspaper Ideal de Granada and confirmed by the mayor of the municipality, María José Sánchez. She announced that the local government team has decided to decree three days of mourning in the town, "shocked" by the "tragedy".

The deceased child was with his family in the area known as El Río, a recreational area with a picnic spot and a pool formed by the river that runs through the town, where the residents of Albuñol and the surrounding area have "always" bathed.

However, the mayor pointed out that the area is clearly signposted as "not suitable for bathing".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eva Longoria: 'Marbella is a home and a lifestyle for me'
  2. 2 Kind-hearted Costa del Sol locals donate materials for ongoing upkeep of Tivoli amusement park
  3. 3 Video: 'Deep concern and unease' following spate of 20 holiday home burglaries in Malaga province
  4. 4 Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga
  5. 5 Residents of Costa del Sol town threaten legal action over 9-million-euro electricity substation
  6. 6 Malaga city to up charges for council services to tourist flats
  7. 7 Uncovering the British legacy in Andalucía
  8. 8 La Presa del Dique, the natural pool in the Turón river that's well worth the hike
  9. 9 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  10. 10 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad