This is the tallest Christmas tree in Spain and it stands at a whopping 57 metres high, equivalent to a 20-storey building

Guillermo Ortega Granada Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 21:55

For some time now there has been a competitive nature to Christmas in Spain. Some cities such as Vigo and Malaga strive to have the most spectacular light displays and others claim to be the first in the country, Andalucía or province to switch on their lights. The official switch-on is now an event in itself not to be missed, of course.

Granada has not entered this particular competition, but it does win in another category: the city with the tallest Christmas tree. Specifically this title has gone to Armilla, a municipality just outside Granada city and home to the Nevada Shopping centre.

The Christmas tree measures a whopping 57 metres high, which is equivalent to a 20-storey building and this is the second year in a row that the giant tree has been put up. It surpasses those of Vigo and Badalona, which reach 40.5 and 40 metres respectively. In Granada city the only building which is taller than the tree is San Lázaro tower, which reaches 65 metres.

The Nevada Shopping tree can be seen from many high points of Granada and practically all the best known viewpoints, but it is also visible from the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Impressive facts

The tree was paid for by the owner of the shopping centre, Tomás Olivo to the tune of 250,000 euros and that is not the only impressive number. It has 573,570 light points, 2,400 LED light strings, 2,635 metres of light thread and 3,500 strobe lamps. It also uses DMX technology to give an animated effect.

It started to go up in October, has been in place since November - the official switch-on took place on 16 November - and it will stay up until Three Kings day on 6 January. It is definitely the tallest Christmas tree in Spain, although Nevada Shopping goes even further and claims that it is the tallest in Europe.