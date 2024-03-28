This is the village in Spain that has become famous for its witchcraft theme

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fernando Egea from the Junta de Andalucía was joined by mayor of Soportújar Manuel Romero to see the development of its sustainability plan.
Tourism

Fernando Egea from the Junta de Andalucía visited Soportújar in the Alpujarra to present almost 60,000 euros to make its visitors centre more accessible

Ideal

Granada

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:26

The Andalusian regional government has awarded a grant of 59,938 euros to Soportújar town hall in Granada province for the implementation of the 'Enhancing tourism value, improving accessibility and provision of equipment in the witchcraft visitors centre' plan.

Junta de Andalucía spokesperson Fernando Egea visited the village on Tuesday 26 March to announce the investment where he was met by the mayor Manuel Romero.

Egea said that Soportújar has become "a focus of attraction for weekend family tourism, offering families an option to spend a few hours wandering the streets of this small village of less than three hundred inhabitants, converted into a witchcraft theme park".

Egea walked the streets of the village with the mayor to see the development of its sustainability plan. The project entitled 'Soportújar, for a quality tourism' was selected in the 2022 call of the Tourism Sustainability Plans in Destinations which comes with 2.15 million euros of European funds. The plan aims to correct some of the shortcomings of the village, such as the need for more parking spaces or access improvements.

Egea highlighted "the historic opportunity that this million-dollar investment represents for such a small village, which could help to halt depopulation". He also highlighted the tourist value of the Santa María la Mayo church, which was built on the site of the former mosque and which has a baroque altarpiece.

