Holiday World Resort is once again preparing the great boxing evening on Saturday 3rd August

Holiday World Beach Club will be transformed into a boxing ring with a spectacular set-up that will include sophisticated sound and light effects, live performances and the presence of sports and entertainment celebrities

This boxing event will take place at the impressive Holiday World Beach Club.

SUR Benalmádena Thursday, 25 July 2024

Holiday World Resort, the largest All-Inclusive resort on the Costa del Sol, becomes again the epicentre of international boxing on the 3rd of August. This boxing event, sponsored by Diputación de Málaga, will take place at the impressive Holiday World Beach Club, in Benalmádena.

High-level international fights

The evening will feature two international titles and 6 professional fights of the highest level and maximum excitement, including the European Bantamweight title between the Italian Claudio Grande and the Spanish Baldo Mira and the International Light Heavyweight title between Enmanuel Martey from Ghana and Saad Fathi from Libya.

The talented Yazid Ezzaidani, several times Spanish Amateur champion, will put together Jefferson Vargas, a tough opponent who has already beaten a European champion like Baluta. This 6-round super Bantamweight fight will be one of the highlights of the evening.

Ampliar The evening includes the European Bantamweight title between the Italian Claudio Grande and the Spanish Baldo Mira. Holiday World

The event will also feature local idol and promising Málaga fighter Pablo Valverde against the experienced Venezuelan Sandro Hernández in a 4-round Welterweight fight.

A unique show

Attendees will be able to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, which will include live performances, making this an unforgettable night.

The boxing evening will begin at 8 p.m. and general tickets are already available, as well as VIP tables and VIP Premium tables, which include a delicious 3-course dinner. This “Night of Champions” is an unmissable event for all boxing fans. With intense fights and outstanding national and international boxers, the evening promises to be a memorable event.

Don't miss this opportunity to live a unique experience at Holiday World Resort.

More information:

Web: https://summernights.holidayworld.es/

Address: Avenida del Sol, P.K. 215,6. 29630 Benalmádena Costa

Phone: 952 57 97 57

Mail: recepcion.beachclub@holidayworld.es