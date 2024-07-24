Mijas launches new 'state of the art' access and payment app to make parking easier

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 12:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall, along with the Eysa group, a company dedicated to the management of sustainable mobility, has launched an innovative access and payment app for the four car parks in the municipality: Virgen de la Peña, Candelaria, Las Lagunas and El Juncal, which have a total of 1,280 spaces.

Councillor for infrastructure Juan José Torres said that users who access these car parks will be able to enjoy a "more comfortable and efficient parking experience" with the possibility of making reservations and payments for stays directly from their mobile devices.

The new application, called Mowiz, will allow users to make transactions using the most advanced and secure payment methods: GooglePay, ApplePay and Bizum. The councillor claimed that this guarantees not only speed and ease of payments, but also maximum security in each transaction, responding to the growing demand for digital payment solutions by users.

Torres added that this reinforces a commitment to provide these municipal car parks with state-of-the-art technology, because efficiency will be increased and rates maintained, offering one hour free and the next nine for one euro.

“We want to provide a differentiating value in these municipal facilities. The objective is to continue making progress in solving parking problems in the most demanded areas through the latest technology applied to parking and, in addition, to promote commercial activity to help local entrepreneurs make the most of mobility,” Torres said.

Throughout 2023, the municipal car parks of Mijas registered more than 300,000 operations, in which cash payments were predominant, followed by debit or credit cards. Despite this, forecasts suggest that the percentage of cash transactions will decrease over the next few years, a move largely influenced by the use of mobile applications.