Football executives meet Costa del Sol business owners to boost local development

Directors from Málaga Club de Fútbol met with 120 business owners this week at an event organised by the Torremolinos and Benalmádena Círculo de Empresarios.

The aim of the meeting was to explore opportunities to work together to strengthen social and economic development of the area by creating partnerships and business opportunities.

The business meeting was attended by the administrator of Malaga CF, José María Muñoz, the club's director general Kike Pérez and consultant executive Antonio López.

“Today we have taken a first step towards uniting both institutions, something that will be good for everyone," said Pérez, adding that there would be more meetings of this kind.

The president of the Círculo, Adolfo Trigueros, highlighted the importance of the collaboration. "This is the first step towards achieving maximum support for the club from Malaga businesses which would be successful for everyone," he said, adding that sport and business can work together to create a positive impact in the area.

The meeting was held at Hotel Amaragua in Torremolinos and attended by 120 business owners as well as Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid and second deputy mayor Miguel Ramón Alcaide. Benalmádena councillors Alejandro Carretero, Raúl Campos and José Miguel Muriel also attended.

The business association and the Malaga football club will continue to work together over the coming months on the initiatives discussed and explore new opportunities.