The eight Malaga athletes vying for glory in Paris 2024 Olympics

For three months, more than 10,000 people have carried the Olympic flame, the same flame that this Friday will fill the skyline of the City of Love with light.

You can already feel the nerves, the festive atmosphere is already in the air. Everything is ready to kick off the world’s biggest sporting festival.

Some 10,500 athletes from all over the world, from 206 countries, will cross the Seine on Friday in what will be the first opening ceremony in the history of the Games outside a stadium.

The Paris Olympics, which will begin in earnest next Wednesday, have a special and unique atmosphere: it will be the first after the pandemic, the first to include breakdancing and mark the farewell to karate. It will also be the last Games in Europe - at least until the next decade.

It will be particularly special for eight people from Malaga who will fly the flag for Spain. The cohort, which is just one short of the record in Sydney (nine) after the latest withdrawals, will include five debutants, three veterans and a higher average age than in previous games, with the youngest being Ana Moncada (23 years old) and the oldest, José Daniel Martín Dockx (50).

Handball, 25 July Marta López The four-time queen of the Olympics

Having made her debut at London 2012, winning bronze, the 34-year-old comes into this Olympics as the leader in terms of Games participations. This time she will be the only Malaga player in the handball team.

Basketball, 27 July Alberto Díaz Following in the footsteps of Berni and Nacho Rodríguez

Malaga’s Unicaja basketball team captain will be, at the age of 30, the third Malaga Olympian in the sport’s history, taking his place in a national team that has already won gold at Eurobasket 2022.

Boxing, 28 July Ayoub Ghadfa The first Malaga boxer to go to the Olympics

The 25-year-old from Marbella will be the first Malaga Olympian in this sport. He competes in the super heavyweight (+92 kilos) division and is the reigning European champion, so he could be in contention for the podium.

Dressage, 30 July José Daniel Martín Dockx His third Games, the first with ‘Malagueño’

The elegance of the rider from Mijas will once again shine in a Games, his third. At the age of 50, he returns to the Olympics after missing the Tokyo Games, and makes his debut with his horse ‘Malagueño LXXIIII’.

Triathlon, 30 July Alberto González The first Olympic triathlete from Malaga

The 26-year-old fromMalaga will be the province’s first representative at the Olympics in the triathlon. His meteoric rise in competitions during this season even led him to a World Cup win.

Sailing, 1 August Ana Moncada A Malaga sailor back at the Games at last

Taking over the baton from former Olympic sailor Theresa Zabell, the 23-year-old from Estepona will be the first Malaga sailor taking part in the Games in 28 years. She is Spain’s greatest hope in ILCA 6.

Golf, 7 August Azahara Muñoz Back for her third Games having become a mother

The 36-year-old LPGA pro from San Pedro will once again head to the Olympics alongside Carlota Ciganda, with whom she made her debut in Rio 2016. Now she’s back after taking a break to have a baby.

Open-water swimming, 8 August María de Valdés A dream come true after missing out in Tokyo

The 25-year-old from Fuengirola will be the second Andalusian athlete in history to compete in open water swimming at the Games. This will be her debut, coming off the back of being runner-up in the 10km world championships.

María de Valdés, a 25-year-old swimmer from Fuengirola, has emerged from a challenging period marked by her failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and the loss of her father. Despite these hardships, she has captivated the world by realising her Olympic dream and becoming the world runner-up in the 10 km open water race.

Like her, Estepona sailor Ana Moncada has had a stellar year, emerging as the top Spaniard in ILCA 6 at the World Championship, European Championship and the Trofeo Princesa Sofía. Thanks to her achievements, she is bringing the name of Malaga back to Olympic sailing after 28 years.

Also making his debut and marking a return to Olympic basketball for the province after 16 years is Spain’s ‘redhead’, Alberto Díaz. At 30 years old, the Unicaja captain takes the baton from Berni and Nacho Rodríguez, both Unicaja players who made previous Olympic teams.

The remaining two debutants are history-makers, as the first athletes from Malaga in their disciplines. Ayoub Ghadfa, 25 and the current European super heavyweight champion (+92 kg), has an inspiring story of overcoming bullying and is a strong contender for the podium.

Similarly, 26-year-old Alberto González, also from Malaga, is at the peak of his career. Many consider him the great promise of Spanish triathlon, especially after winning a World Cup.

The three remaining athletes from Malaga are celebrated figures in the province - and this might be their final Games. Handballer Marta López, at 34 and with four Olympic appearances behind her, will be the most experienced. After recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, the Rapid Bucuresti winger arrives in top shape for Paris, though she will be the sole Malaga ‘Guerrera’ competing, as Sole López has only been named as a reserve.

Meanwhile, the most seasoned athlete is José Daniel Martín Dockx, a 50-year-old dressage rider from Mijas. After missing out on the Tokyo Games, he returns with a new partner, Malagueño LXXIII, and remains Spain’s top dressage competitor.

Finally, Azahara Muñoz, the best golfer Malaga has ever produced, will compete in her third Games. This appearance is especially significant for her, as she achieved the personal milestone of becoming a mother just two years ago.