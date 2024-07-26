Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty &#039;unlikely&#039; before November
Politics

Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty 'unlikely' before November

The EES will apply to Gibraltarians and other British citizens resident on the Rock although Spain's minister has said that talks will resume soon

SUR in English / La Voz

Malaga / Cadiz

Friday, 26 July 2024, 11:03

The Gibraltar government has informed the general public this week that the new Schengen border controls will apply to Gibraltarians and other UK citizens when the EES (Entry/Exit System) and ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) are implemented in November.

While the negotiations with respect to Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU remain ongoing, which could result in border controls being lifted, the government has said that the introduction of the new systems "is likely to be before an EU treaty is agreed and implemented".

The Spanish border authorities have commenced the installation of the relevant infrastructure in line with their Schengen obligations, the government pointed out.

"For non-EU citizens, including Gibraltarians and British citizens resident in Gibraltar, the EES and ETIAS would have a significant impact on processes for crossing the external borders of the Schengen Area, including the land border between Gibraltar and Spain," the government has said.

Talks as soon as possible

Meanwhile, Spanish foreign minister José Manual Albares said this week that in his meeting with the new British foreign secretary, David Lammy, they had agreed to "resume talks [about Gibraltar] as soon as possible" from the point where they left off.

"A lot of progress had been made up to the moment when early elections were called in the United Kingdom and we will resume from that point onwards," said the minister, who pointed out that in any case "the talks have never stopped, they have continued at a technical level".

