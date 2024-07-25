Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photograph of last year’s pilgrimage in Torremolinos. SUR
Torremolinos opens registration for San Miguel pilgrimage and fair
Torremolinos opens registration for San Miguel pilgrimage and fair

More than 60 brightly decorated carts participated in last year’s romeria, the second largest event of its type in Andalucía after El Rocío (Huleva)

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 21:00

In the lead up to this year's pilgrimage and fair in honour of Arcángel San Miguel, Torremolinos town hall has announced that the period for submitting applications is now open for those clubs, associations and entities interested in participating. This includes registration for one of the oxen, or tractor-drawn carts in the annual romeria (pilgrimage), which will take place on Sunday 22 September.

This colourful pilgrimage is the second largest in Andalucía after El Rocío, held in Huelva each May. More than 60 brightly decorated carts participated in last year’s romeria, an event which overflows with Andalusian customs and traditions, and which pays homage to the town's patron.

Applications can also be made by associations and companies interested in the installation of a ‘caseta’ at the fairground for the celebration of the night fair between 25 and 28 September.

The deadline for submitting applications is Thursday 1 August. The technical and regulatory specifications that govern these tenders are available to those interested from the events delegation of the town hall, or from the council’s website www.torremolinos.es

