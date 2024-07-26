Beach brolly battle: 750-euro fine for staking claim to space on this Cadiz beach

Up to 750 euros fine for marking your territory with your beach brolly to save a space on this beach in Cadiz

The beach brolly is an essential item when going to the beach. It is mainly used to provide a small space for shade , acting as protection against direct sun exposure, which affects us much more during the summer months.

This item can also be used to stake our claim to a specific part of the beach for our 'private use' when we leave that space to take a dip. In fact, many people leave their umbrellas stuck in the sand for hours while they go off somewhere to eat so that no one can occupy that spot in the meantime. Still, this practice that is so very common on the beaches of Andalucía can have consequences because, in fact, many coastal municipalities have regulations prohibiting that very course of action.

On which beach in Cadiz is it forbidden to leave your beach brolly?

In many seaside towns around Spain it is completely forbidden to vacate the beach with your beach umbrella left stuck in the sand. In some towns in Malaga province, for example, it is punishable by fines of up to 300 euros .

In the case of Cadiz province, there is a seaside town where this practice is also heavily penalised. This is Tarifa , whose municipal byelaw on the use and enjoyment of beaches stipulates that it is forbidden to leave umbrellas and other objects on the sand under penalty of a fine .

This is what the byelaw says

Tarifa town's byelaw states that it is forbidden to "leave sun-canopies, sunshades, beach brollies, chairs, tables or any other furniture on the beach unattended (i.e. that the owners of said items are not present) just to keep their place on the beach reserved."

The financial penalty

Such conduct goes down as a minor offence and is punishable by a fine of up to 750 euros in some cases. It is therefore an act that is completely prohibited by Tarifa's byelaw.

Other beach activities that are sanctioned

Some other beaches in Cadiz province have a series of regulations that also prohibit many other activities. In the city of Cadiz, for example, all ball games played outside the areas designated for this purpose (football, volleyball and padel) are forbidden. The penalty in these cases may be up to 100 euros .

With these regulations, the various seaside town councils aim to control the behaviour of beachgoers, thus reducing the chances of altercations or unpleasant incidents of any kind. So check the rules before you visit these beaches.