Striking art installations at an open-air gallery in Andalucía that's set amongst stunning nature

Cadiz province in the Andalucía region of southern Spain is much more than just beaches. On this occasion we throw the spotlight on a contemporary art gallery hidden away near Vejer de la Frontera. Itisthe Fundación Montenmedio Contemporánea (NMAC), a fascinating open-air museum with more than 20 years of history, collecting works by great artists like Marina Abramovic, Pilar Albarracín and James Turrell.

In this space, which can be reached via the N-340 road and is located just six kilometres from Vejer de la Frontera , a dialogue is established between contemporary art and nature in perfect harmony.

Dehesa de Montenmedio A-48 road (N-340) Km 42.5

11150 Vejer de la Frontera

Cadiz

Spain

Tel: +34 956 455 134

Montenmedio Contemporánea is a cultural benchmark in southern Europe not only for its collection, but also for its educational and cultural programme. General admission costs 10 euros and it takes at least 1 hour and 30 minutes of walking around to see the entire collection.

Visitors will be able to access this cultural space thanks to decent opening hours from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

This original cultural museum is spread over a Mediterranean pine forest , inviting the visitor to experience multiple, and perhaps new, relationships with nature through the artist-inspired creations that have been installed in very specific locations.

The different meanings of these works are complemented by the environment that surrounds them, as their origins lie in the space in which they are located. They are inseparable, intertwined and they depend entirely on their surroundings. Likewise, the work of art becomes a fundamental part of the landscape, allowing us to relate to nature and experience it in a different way. There are few places like this in the world, so go enjoy it.