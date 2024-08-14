The Virgin in the south of Spain who spends all year at the bottom of the sea and only surfaces to celebrate her pilgrimage

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 10:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Andalusian port city of Algeciras in Cadiz province will celebrate the feast of its patron saint, the Virgen de la Palma, on 15 August who is also the 'alcaldesa perpetua' (literally the permanent mayor), the figurehead of the city.

During the day, the city becomes the centre of national attention thanks to a unique tradition in Spain: the maritime pilgrimage featuring a statue of the Virgin Mary that is recovered during the day by divers from a locked underwater cave located at the bottom of the waters of the bay. This is her normal resting place for the rest of the year.

The carved image, the work of sculptor Nacho Falgueras, emerges from the sea on the shoulders of a large procession of faithful pilgrims who carry it onto the beach at around half past one in the afternoon.

Algeciras residents and tourists from all over the world travel to the Plaza de la Virgen del Mar to see her before she is returned to her grotto around midnight accompanied by a display of fireworks on both sea and land.

Organised with the collaboration of the Sociedad Federada de Pesca Deportiva El Mero (the main angling club in Algeciras), the 'romería marítima' in honour of the Virgen de la Palma brings tens of thousands of people to the Rinconcillo beach throughout the day.

It is a tradition of such depth and charm that in 2014 that it was declared a 'Festival of Tourist Interest' in Andalucía, joining the Feria Real de Algeciras, which also enjoys this accolade.

Timetable of the pilgrimage

The maritime romeria in honour of Nuestra Señora de la Palma is held on 15 August and this is the programme:

-1.30pm: Arrival of the Virgen de la Palma on the beach.

-7pm: Mass in honour of the Virgen de la Palma, in the Plaza Virgen del Mar.

-11pm: Return of the Virgin to the sea

-12 midnight: Fireworks on Rinconcillo beach, in the La Concha area.