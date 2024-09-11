Six of the beaches with the whitest sand in the world can be found in Spain, and this is where...

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:49 | Updated 17:01h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Six of the beaches with the whitest sand on the planet can be found in Spain. This is according to a study by the travel agency CV Villas, which analysed more than 200 beaches around the world and compared them by trying to be as objective as possible using recognised colour palettes.

The company took unedited screenshots from Google Maps and compared the colour of the sands with the purest white (defined as 255, 255, 255 on the RGB palette). Finally, it used colourmine.org's Delta-E calculator that compares other colour palettes beyond RGB.

So, the beach with the whitest sand in the world is Tulum in Mexico, in the Caribbean, a famous beach with the Mayan ruins nearby. The other podium positions were taken by Anse Source D'Argent in the Seychelles and Marmari beach on the Greek island of Kos. In addition, there are six Spanish beaches in the Top 30 ranking.

In fourth place was Playa del Muro located in Palma de Mallorca with a difference of 6.9 with respect to the purest white benchmark. Very close to it in sixth place was Cala Pluma in Ibiza with 7.7 points.

Then came Los Lances, in Tarifa, with an 11.2-point difference from pure white (Tulum's is only 1.4). This top-ranked beach in Andalucía is one of Cadiz province's coastal paradises. Perhaps less famous than its neighbours - Bolonia and Valdevaqueros - but it also stands out for its blue waters and fine sand. It is located in the heart of the town of Tarifa.

More Spanish beaches with white sand

Andalucía can also boast of Playa de las Salinas (11.9 points) in Almeria province. The Balearics do well with Puerto de Sóller beach (11.9 points) also in Mallorca and, at the foot of the list, in 30th place, is Playa de Son Xoriguer (12.9 points) in Menorca.

The Paraje Natural Playa de Los Lances, one of the many fine, white sandy beaches in the town of Tarifa, is a wide, vast beach covering an area of 226 hectares. From here you can see the Strait of Gibraltar, the North African coast and the coastal mountain range above Tarifa. The rivers of La Jara and La Vega, together with El Salado stream, create an exceptional natural area where the abundance of fish and molluscs attracts an unusual mammal, the river otter, which hides in the reeds and rushes on the banks.