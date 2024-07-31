Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jack, the American school bus that allows you to discover Cadiz province in a home on wheels
Tourism

Jack, the American school bus that allows you to discover Cadiz province in a home on wheels

Fully equipped and transformed into a space with all the facilities and everything you need to live in it, it has a bed, a small living room, kitchen and a shower

J. M.

Tarifa

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 17:03

Opciones para compartir

Tarifa is one of the most popular tourist destinations for visitors who come every summer to the province of Cadiz in the south of Spain to enjoy its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. The town has a wide variety of experiences on offer for tourism, including its cuisine, all available both in the town centre and in the many places along the N-340 road where you can enjoy unique cocktails and taste some of the local produce such as red tuna or "retinto" beef.

To meet demand, increasingly more people are trying to take advantage of this massive influx of tourists by offering accommodation in the town and surroundings. Some offer more traditional lodgings like a hotel, while others go for the downright weird and peculiar such as a bus. Yes, a bus.

In the middle of a field, right next to some grazing cows, has appeared 'Jack' the American bus of the Truck Rail company , fully kitted out and transformed into a home on wheels with all the facilities and everything necessary to be able to stay in it. It has its own bed, a small living room, a kitchen and even a shower.

The outside looks like your typical American school bus, that gaudy yellow seen so often in films and cartoons for years, but inside it is a fully equipped home from home.

Truck Rail is a company dedicated to making journeys with Jack around various parts of the Spanish mainland for small families or a group of friends. The specific route through Cadiz province recommended by their drivers is a tour of Jerez, Sanlúcar, El Puerto, Cadiz capital, El Palmar, Los Caños de Meca, the beach of Bolonia, Tarifa and Vejer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the 'extreme heat'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol fairground lights crash to the ground after freak 'heat burst'
  3. 3 Malaga CF set to receive double transfer windfall
  4. 4 Costa del Sol adapted beach improved following requests from users
  5. 5 Mijas dressage veteran's Olympic dream comes to a premature end
  6. 6 Bearing witness to history along the coastline of the south of Spain
  7. 7 Guadalhorce valley town hall announces cut in water supply on Thursday 1 August
  8. 8 The monastery of discoverers in Andalucía's relatively unknown Huelva province
  9. 9 Costa del Sol beaches fly the flag for excellence and quality
  10. 10 Flamenco ready for the feria in Spain's Andalucía

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad