Jack, the American school bus that allows you to discover Cadiz province in a home on wheels

J. M. Tarifa Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 17:03

Tarifa is one of the most popular tourist destinations for visitors who come every summer to the province of Cadiz in the south of Spain to enjoy its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters. The town has a wide variety of experiences on offer for tourism, including its cuisine, all available both in the town centre and in the many places along the N-340 road where you can enjoy unique cocktails and taste some of the local produce such as red tuna or "retinto" beef.

To meet demand, increasingly more people are trying to take advantage of this massive influx of tourists by offering accommodation in the town and surroundings. Some offer more traditional lodgings like a hotel, while others go for the downright weird and peculiar such as a bus. Yes, a bus.

In the middle of a field, right next to some grazing cows, has appeared 'Jack' the American bus of the Truck Rail company , fully kitted out and transformed into a home on wheels with all the facilities and everything necessary to be able to stay in it. It has its own bed, a small living room, a kitchen and even a shower.

The outside looks like your typical American school bus, that gaudy yellow seen so often in films and cartoons for years, but inside it is a fully equipped home from home.

Truck Rail is a company dedicated to making journeys with Jack around various parts of the Spanish mainland for small families or a group of friends. The specific route through Cadiz province recommended by their drivers is a tour of Jerez, Sanlúcar, El Puerto, Cadiz capital, El Palmar, Los Caños de Meca, the beach of Bolonia, Tarifa and Vejer.