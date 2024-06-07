Snap up a bargain break: cheap flights from Jerez airport this summer

La Voz de Cádiz Jerez Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

Jerez airport has started its flight schedules for spring-summer season, which will be in force until 27 October. This is high season for the airlines at this provincial travel hub that for this year, according to current data, is expected to exceed one million passengers, thereby returning to pre-pandemic records.

In total, there are 23 connecting destinations, six more than in winter season. The airport is offering seven domestic flights, the rest being international. The airport has re-established links with Santander and Bilbao, as well as with Barcelona, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Norte.

Now that summer is here and holidays are starting to be planned and booked, we are all keeping an eye on possible flights. Cities are starting to welcome the summer and the good weather is here to stay. You can choose your destination according to your preferences, whether you want to spend a few days at the beach, take a city break or chill in the mountains. Therefore, we have selected the five cheapest destinations for a getaway in the summer months flying from Jerez airport.

Prices are correct at the time of going to publication following flight searches on Skyscanner.

Palma de Mallorca

For those who prefer sun, sand and more sand, it is a good opportunity to get to know the island of Palma de Mallorca in the Balearics. This island, surrounded by crystal clear waters, is one of the most popular destinations. The price is approximately 100 euros return. In the month of June, as summer season draws near, the price goes up. Normally flights are on Thursdays and Sundays, making it a perfect, long weekend combo.

Bilbao

There is something for everyone here. Flying north in the middle of summer is possible at a decent price. Direct flights for Jerez-Bilbao range from 70 to 100 euros depending on the day and month of travel. There are flights starting at 42 euros with departures practically every day from this airport in Cadiz.

London

And for those who want to travel beyond Spain there is the option of London. During the month of June there is a considerable drop in prices with cheap flights to be had. From as little as 30 euros in fact. A real bargain to visit London, this capital city that never goes out of fashion. There are options making it easy to get away for a weekend or even a midweek break.

Barcelona

Another city that never goes out of fashion is Barcelona. A full-on destination with lots of different options to experience. There are many cheap, two-way options to disconnect in this city for a few days. Prices range from 46 euros (only one way outbound) and there are even some returns at 30 euros. So travelling to Barcelona for less than 80 euros is possible, but only if you have enough time.

Luxembourg

Flights from 60 to 175 euros. For those who prefer a cooler temperature and more sightseeing, Luxembourg is also a cheap option from Jerez airport. Luxembourg is a small country in Europe bordering Belgium, France and Germany. It is mostly rural, with the dense Ardennes forest and green areas in the north, the rocky gorges of the Mullerthal region in the east and the Moselle river valley to the southeast. The airlines on Skyscanner offering this destination provide significant flexibility as to travel dates each week for a holiday in this small country.