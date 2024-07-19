These are the best places to eat in Almeria, according to top local chef

David Roth Almeria Friday, 19 July 2024, 16:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Patricio Úbeda is head chef at Blanca Brisa restaurant, located at the entrance to Cabo de Gata in Almeria province. The family-run restaurant has been going for 50 years and offers Mediterranean cuisine with fresh local produce. The restaurant is particularly well-known for its paellas, fish and homemade desserts. The chef is a regular visitor to Almeria city, whenever work permits, where he likes to go back to his favourite foodie haunts.

Where to eat breakfast

Patricio has two favourite places for breakfast. One is the Luis Marín kiosk, where "you get churros and they serve you coffee". You can also order a glass of anise: "Luis has the mixture which no one else but him knows". The other is the Capri confectioner's, "I love sweets" admits Patricio who recommends going no later than 10.30-11am "because they bring out the meringue bambas and at 12 there's never a single one left".

To drink the vermouth

For a pre-lunch aperitif, especially for a vermouth lover like Úbeda, he recommends stopping off at Kiosco Amalia or Salitre Bar de Vinos for "an aperitif or something before lunch".

For tapas

One of the most emblematic places in Almeria is El Lengüetas. Waiter Chus can remember what everyone orders and all the tapas on the menu, even when the restaurant is at its busiest.

For lunch

At lunchtime, it is difficult to choose just one restaurant, although lately Patricio has been going to El Terrao de Ángel Hernández, "which is doing very well". Here the chef recommends the 'torrija de jamón con foie'; and El Salitre, where he usually orders a 'taco de oreja a la brava' that "is to die for".

A cup of coffee or a drink

Lately, he has been going to El Rinconcillo. But he also recommends Cream where he always goes "when we have a meeting, because they do a wonderful job with the cocktails and the coffee".

For dinner

For dinner, "I like to visit Paco Sierra's Catamaran and let them bring me whatever they want", as long as it's a good fish dish.

A product of the Plaza de Abastos

To buy fresh fish, he recommends Juan Francisco Miras' stall at the Plaza de Abastos market. But if he had to choose, it would be "dried octopus, dried mackerel, all dried fish, which is very typical here in Almería". La Selecta is also a good place to sample the dried fish.

A gastronomic souvenir from the province

As a gift for a friend, he would take flor de sal del Cabo, a gourmet salt from the Cabo de Gata natural park salt flats for its fine, crunchy texture, harvested by hand during the summer.