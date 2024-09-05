Seeking the ultimate selfie: up to 10 people an hour risking death on a protected dune

David Roth Thursday, 5 September 2024, 11:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Up to 10 people climb up to take a photo in the space of one hour. This is the shocking lack of respect shown towards a natural monument of Almeria province. Such is the fossil dune of Los Escullos, yet every summer sees bathers who come to this beach of clean and crystalline waters, who then climb the rock, with the risk of collapse that that entails, solely to leave with a photo as a trophy.

This was reported in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, by the user 'UDAEnfurecida', whose diatribe in real time speaks of the lack of concern for caring for the natural environment and for oneself.

It all began at around 3.30 on the afternoon of 27 August, when a woman was taking a selfie on the edge of the rocky outcrop, without any respect for the very clear restrictions so well signposted.

A few minutes later a family of four, accompanied by a little girl, took their turn in the queue that sometimes formed, as the X eyewitness told Ideal, to take their family snapshot in "an example of civility for the little girl."

No hay verano sin imbécil(es). pic.twitter.com/745xnDJ1Mi — UDA Enfurecida (@uda_enfurecida) August 27, 2024

A short time later, one of the members of the group returns to take another photograph of himself doing push-ups on the edge of the dune in another clear example of poor decision-making.

"The instagrammer is not missing, she was late in arriving," posted 'UDA Enfurecida' with a photo of a young woman in the habitual selfie pose often labelled as 'walk with me'.

"I can't keep up with them," continues the commentator as she spots an adult walking on the rock with another minor. She then closes the live thread with two hikers who decided that the direction of their walk that day just had to cross the protected dune.

"Three people from one family got on at the same time," she stresses, adding, "When I stopped taking photos, the traffic [of people] continued the same." The time she spent capturing the offenders 'in the act' lasted just over an hour.

She did not hesitate to contact the local police in Níjar, who informed the complainant that "they knew about it perfectly well, but to stop it they needed to have a person constantly there, and they didn't have the resources."

This scene is repeated on too many occasions despite warnings. The fossil dunes of Los Escullos, formed by oolitic limestone, are protected by the Junta de Andalucía given that they are a fragile, geological formation at risk of breakage. Thus any climbing on the rocky outcrops constitutes a risk of a life-threatening fall, according to a sign located at the entrance to this area.

A fossil sand dune moulded by water and wind over thousands of years is eye-catching, but so is the no-entry sign that warns any trespasser of the penalty of a fine.

According to the regulations in force, any action that damages the geological configuration of this area is considered a serious infringement that can lead to fines of between 601 and 60,101 euros.