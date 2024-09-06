First five-star hotel set to open in popular Almeria town

Marcos Tárraga Friday, 6 September 2024, 15:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Thanks to an agreement signed between Family Office, owned by the Cosentino family, and a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the Macenas Mediterranean Resort complex in Mojácar, Almeria province, will have a hotel integrated into the Destination by Hyatt brand, whose target will be luxury tourism and events.

The hotel will be the first 5-star establishment in Mojácar, according to the agreement that has been reached through Horwath HLT, a world leader in hotel, tourism and leisure consultancy services.

The agreement means that hotel giant, which led the sector's net room growth globally for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, will offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new destination and have extraordinary experiences steeped in local culture.

This new hotel will see an investment of more than 40 million euros and is set to be one of the driving forces of tourist employment in the province. It is expected to generate around 110 direct and indirect jobs to provide the widest range of services 365 days a year. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of this year and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The project, developed by the prestigious GCA Architects studio, uses organic and sustainable design and is inspired by the Almeria tradition of terraced terraces, which will allow its integration into the topography of the area.

"It is a great pleasure to have the backing of a brand with the international positioning of Hyatt for the Macenas Mediterranean Resort hotel project. The resort's gastronomy, sports, health and leisure services and facilities will respond to the demands of holiday and business tourism," said Álvaro de la Haza, director of the Cosentino family's Family Office.

Services in Macenas Mediterranean Resort

The luxury complex in which the new hotel will be located includes an 18-hole golf course designed by the prestigious Stirling & Martin studio and a social club opened in summer 2023.

Both residents and anyone outside the resort can enjoy a range of first-class services including the Macenas Social Club which has a restaurant, swimming pool and lounge area, sports centre, shop and a beauty and aesthetics centre, shops, a pioneering sports and health centre with nutrition, physiotherapy and yoga and fitness rooms, as well as a complete medical clinic.

Arcilla Mediterranean Restaurant has a modern and elegant design that serves as the setting for a local culinary experience, where the focus is on 0-kilometre produce. The restaurant is run by the management of the historic chiringuito Kontiki on Mojácar beach.

Arcilla is complemented by the Beach Bar Lacala: a concept based on healthy, fun, travel-style food to share, based on the best fresh, local produce. These experiences are complemented by an impressive infinity pool and a lounge area with views of the Mediterranean.

Another of the services is the Excellence Services by Macenas office, a comprehensive service management centre for the resort's residents. There is also a complete showroom for anyone interested to learn about the new developments available at Macenas Residencial, as well as to develop their own decorative and interior design project in which they can choose every detail from among the best designer brands.

Macenas Mediterranean Resort

Macenas Mediterranean Resort is a residential, tourist and sports project, promoted by the Cosentino family, which was created with the ambition of becoming a national and international reference destination. The project is characterised by its commitment to sustainability, excellence and preserving the natural and cultural heritage of this enclave located in Mojácar.

With an estimated total investment of more than €200 million, this is a long-term plan that demonstrates the Cosentino family's commitment to creating value for Almeria. The execution of the master plan, designed by architect Rafael de la-Hoz, began in 2022 with investment in the necessary infrastructure for the water purification system and the expansion of electrical capacity. The comprehensive refurbishment and extension of the Social Club was also undertaken, with its subsequent opening in the summer of 2023.

In addition to all this, investment in the construction of different residential developments, ranging from single-family homes to multi-family residences.