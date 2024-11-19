High-spending Chinese tourist stays soar in Andalucía by 115%

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 20:21 | Updated 20:30h.

Stays by Chinese tourists in Andalucía between January and September this year have surged by 115%, according to new figures.

It comes amid a strategy from tourism officials in the region to target the Asian market, particularly China, in a bid to attract more Asian visitors to Andalucía. They will look to appeal to more tourists in Singapore and Shanghai, where an Andalusian delegation is taking part in a series of conferences held from Monday until November 22. The delegation will take part in workshops aimed at the tourism markets of Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines. From 20-22 November, Andalusian tourism officials will focus on the Chinese market with scheduled presentations in Shanghai.

Between January and September of this year, a total of 190,755 visitors from China stayed in Andalusian hotels, a 133.1% increase. Chinese visitors also made 254,408 overnight stays, a 115.3%increase, figures show.

Zoom SUR

Chinese tourists are high spenders and motivated by culture, historical heritage and nature. This is why Andalusian tourism minister Arturo Bernal pointed out the need to promote the region in China and throughout Asia, adding that the Chinese market "is not only the largest issuer of tourists in the world, but the one that contributes more volume of expenditure globally".

According to data from the national tourist association Turespaña, Asian countries are contributing enormously to Spain's tourism boom, with 132,533 tourists from the Philippines and an expenditure of 251 million euros; 77,796 tourists from Singapore with an expenditure of 184 million; 56,620 from Malaysia (181 million); 47,610 tourists from Thailand (117 million); and 33,047 travellers from Indonesia (58 million).

Meanwhile, and in collaboration with the Spanish tourism office in the Indian city of Mumbai, the ministry of tourism is coordinating - from 16 to 22 November - an immersion trip where 37 Indian travel agents will visit various provinces and towns in the region. The aim is to showcase the urban, coastal, cultural, nature and inland tourism offer throughout Andalucía in a bid to also attract tourists from India.