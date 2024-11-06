Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 17:38

The Andalusian coastline is famous for its bustling beaches, but it also offers lesser-known spots perfect for a seaside break. Here are just a few suggestions.

La Doncella, Nerja

La Doncella is a hidden cove at the eastern end of Malaga province, an ideal retreat from the Costa del Sol's busy beaches. Tucked within the Maro cliffs, it is accessible only by foot, via a narrow, rocky path starting at El Cañuelo beach. Visitors are advised to wear sturdy footwear, as the steep and uneven trail lacks signs and requires intuition to navigate. The descent winds through a thick grove of trees, adding to the sense of seclusion and adventure.

Framed by rugged rocks, La Doncella's shoreline features crystal-clear waters inviting visitors to dive in. On old maps, the beach is labelled as Playa de los Genoveses of La Vaca, named after a local legend about a cow that found its way down to the beach but could not return. Today, this untouched spot retains its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

While the larger nearby beach, El Cañuelo, attracts more visitors with its pebbly sands and beach bars, La Doncella remains a lesser-known haven for those willing to brave the descent. For nature lovers and solitude seekers, this cove provides a peaceful experience - a true retreat from the typical Costa del Sol scene.

Punta Chullera, Manilva

Punta Chullera, also known as Punta Cala Sardina, is the westernmost beach on the Costa del Sol, located in Manilva with stunning views of the Rock of Gibraltar. This officially declared "rincón singular" is renowned for its unique beauty, characterised by a diverse ecosystem where rugged rocky formations contrast with fine sand and transparent waters. Enclosed by weathered cliffs, shaped by wave erosion, the area holds ecological significance due to its rich marine and coastal habitats, including unique plant species like sea fennel and a variety of coastal birds such as skuas, terns and sandpipers.

Situated near the Cadiz border, the beach is easily accessible via the N-340, with parking available nearby. A short walk down a dirt path and some steps leads to the beach, where visitors can also explore the nearby Los Toros Cove and enjoy refreshments at the Dieguichi beach bar.

Overlooking the area is the historic Nasrid tower of Chullera, which guarded the Strait of Gibraltar until the 18th century. Protected as a Zona de Interés Territorial, Punta Chullera remains one of the few unspoiled beaches on the Western Costa del Sol - a retreat for nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Zoom Dunas de ka Carraca, Torrox. SUR

Dunas de la Carraca, Torrox

Dunas de la Carraca in El Morche, Torrox, is a natural treasure on the Eastern Costa del Sol. The unspoiled stretch of Cenicero beach offers an idyllic retreat where visitors can connect with nature in a tranquil setting. The soft sands and beautiful dunes create the perfect backdrop for sunbathing, walking or simply enjoying the environment.

Despite its name, cenicero translating to ashtray, the beach is remarkably clean. Minimal signs of human presence, however one sign playfully points to famous destinations like Ibiza and the Bahamas.

Unlike other beaches along the Costa del Sol, Dunas de la Carraca is not overshadowed by bustling promenades or beach bars, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere. Visitors can explore nearby dunes and soak in breathtaking coastal views. Whether for a quiet morning walk or lounging in the sun, Dunas de la Carraca is a destination to experience the area's stunning natural beauty.

Zoom The wooden walkway, La Cala de Mijas. SUR

La Cala, Mijas

Butibamba, also known as La Cala beach, is a vibrant destination on the Costa del Sol, offering plenty of activities for relaxation and enjoyment. While it may not be the quietest spot, its excellent facilities make it easy to unwind, even during peak season.

La Butibamba features fine sand that stretches for 1,320 metres and is about 30 metres wide. Visitors can enjoy four beach bars (chiringuitos) and a variety of nearby restaurants, including the renowned La Butibamba restaurant, famous for its delicious pork dishes.

Just a short walk from the beach is the Torreón de la Cala, a historic watchtower holding a museum collection. The coastal boardwalk, one of the first sections of the Malaga Senda Litoral, offers scenic strolls between Playa del Bombo and Playa de las Buganvillas, with wooden walkways overlooking tidal pools.

For families, there is a playground near the Torreón, featuring a pirate ship for children to explore, making La Butibamba an excellent choice for a fun day by the Mediterranean.

Zoom La Herradura. SUR

La Herradura, Almuñécar

La Herradura, located in Almuñécar on the Costa Tropical, is a beach celebrated for its striking crescent shape and beautiful natural surroundings. Framed by lush green hills and dramatic cliffs, its a refreshing escape from the more commercial areas of the Costa del Sol.

The calm, clear waters are perfect for swimming, while the gentle slope of the sandy shore makes it an ideal spot for families. La Herradura is also a prime destination for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts as it has a rich underwater ecosystem, full of marine life. Snorkellers can explore the nearby protected marine reserve, where the rocky seabed provides excellent opportunities to observe sea creatures in their natural habitat. Local shops offer equipment rentals, ensuring that newcomers can easily join in.

The promenade features a variety of beach bars and restaurants serving delicious local cuisine, particularly fresh seafood. With its combination of natural beauty and accessible water sports, La Herradura is an excellent choice for those seeking relaxation or to explore the underwater world.

Zoom Torremolinos beach. SUR

Torremolinos

Torremolinos is renowned for its four beautiful beaches: Los Álamos, Bajondillo, Playamar and La Carihuela, each recently awarded the S for Sustainable Tourism.

This recognition, along with the three Blue flags which is an international eco-label granted to beaches and marinas that achieve high standards in water quality, safety and environmental management, demonstrates a strong commitment to cleanliness and safety at these popular coastal spots.

The beaches not only provide perfect settings for sunbathing and relaxation but also host a variety of events throughout the year, such as the renowned triathlon. The annual competition attracts athletes from across the globe, highlighting the vibrant community spirit and active lifestyle in Torremolinos.

The S for Sustainable Tourism is awarded by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality, ensuring that these beaches meet high environmental standards and promote responsible tourism practices.

Visitors can enjoy pristine waters, well maintained facilities and educational initiatives that highlight the importance of preserving the coastal ecosystem.

Playa de Mónsul, Almeria

Playa de Mónsul is one of the most famous beaches located in the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, in Almeria, known for its stunning beauty and appearances in numerous films and adverts.

The beach stands out due to the eroded lava formations that surround it, its fine golden sand and its crystal-clear waters. With a length of 400 metres and a gently sloping entry into the water, it is yet another beach perfect for children and families.

Famous for its iconic rock formation, La Peineta de Mónsul, the beach has appeared in films like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Its natural surroundings are truly breathtaking.

Zoom Bolonia beach, Cadiz. SUR

Playa de Bolonia, Cadiz

Playa de Bolonia, located on the Costa de la Luz in the municipality of Tarifa, is a beach known for its soft white sands and clear waters.

The picturesque cove also offers a glimpse into history with the nearby ruins of Baelo Claudia, an ancient Roman city. Visitors can explore the impressive remnants of the forum, baths and salting factory that highlight the region's rich past. The beach is framed by the striking Bolonia Dune, a natural monument that provides stunning coastline views of Cadiz.