Batch of well-known brand of frozen peas sold across much of Spain to be recalled
Health alert

Batch of well-known brand of frozen peas sold across much of Spain to be recalled

Official food safety agency Aesan has warned of the presence of undeclared gluten in a batch distributed in the Andalucía, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Valencia regions

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 14 August 2023, 18:41

Spain has issued a new health alert specifically aimed at people with gluten intolerance or problems resulting from gluten intake. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has become aware and informed consumers of an alert notification from the health authorities in the Community of Madrid due to the presence of undeclared wheat kernels in packs of 550g superfine peas of the popular Findus brand.

According to Aesan, as a precautionary measure, people sensitive to gluten who may have the product at home are advised to refrain from consuming it. However, the organisation stressed that batch of the product, which is to be withdrawn from shop shelves, does not pose "any risk to the rest of the population".

Product affected by the health alert. SUR

Details of the product concerned

The data and characteristics of the product involved in the health alert are as follows:

Product name: Superfine peas

Brand name: Findus

Packaging: packed in plastic bag

Lot number: L3166670GV

Barcode: 8434702001867

Expiry date: 06/2025

Unit weight: 550g g

Temperature: Frozen

