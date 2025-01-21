Andalucía's export trade grows by 4.4% to over 36.8 billion euros

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 16:33 Compartir

Andalucía's export business continues upwards with an increase of 4.4% up to last November with sales overseas in the first 11 months of 2024 reaching a value of just over 36.8 billion euros, a seemingly unstoppable growth in the region's exports.

This upward trend contrasts with the stagnation that exports are currently experiencing at national level, with Andalucía growing more than four points above the Spanish average. The country is showing a "slight" year-on-year drop of nearly 14.25 billion euros. Some 354 billion euros of exports were recorded for Spain as a whole from January to November last year.

According to data from the Junta's regional ministry of Economy, Andalusian exports differ somewhat to the rest of the group of five regions that export the most from Spain, mainly because it is the only one of them that has grown up to November 2024. Thus, Catalonia fell by 1.6%, the regions of Madrid (down by 5.3%) and Valencia (-3.6%) and, finally, the Basque Country (-5.1%).

The regional ministry headed by Carolina España considers that the differential trend in exports from Andalucía compared to Spain overall is based on the region's efforts to diversify in terms of products, markets and also the origin of sales.

Thus, the diversification in the destination of exports is reflected in the growth in eight of the top ten main markets of Andalucía, with two non-European countries being among the three fastest growing compared to January-November 2023 figures - namely China (up 25.6%) and Morocco (up 15.7%). Furthermore, the top ten export markets now include countries on four continents, with Andalusian products reaching 205 countries around the world.

Regional ministry data also highlights that the quality of diversification can be seen in the origin of Andalucía's sales to the world, with growth in seven of the eight provinces. Seville in particular is not only the province with the highest increase in export sales in Andalucía (24.5% up on the same period of the previous year), but it is also the province that contributes most to the growth of Spain's export industry (+0.4%).

In addition, there were record exports in four of the provinces and a trade balance surplus abroad in five of them. Another sector that is driving Andalusian exports is aerospace, which has grown by 20% over the previous year, now reaching almost 2.3 billion euros.

The greatest growth among the top ten exporting categories was in olive oil, with record exports of 4.25 billion euros, followed by vegetable and fruit preparations with a 22.6% increase to 823 millions.

There has also been an increase in the industrial sector with notable rises in the aircraft and aerospace sectors, which saw their sales grow by 20.4% to become the fifth largest export sector (nearly 2.3 billion euros), followed by machinery, apparatus and electrical material with 1.5 billion euros of sales, a rise of 0.3%.

The regional ministry data also mentioned "significant" growth in the areas of copper and copper products (1.8 billion euros, an increase of 17.2%), metalliferous minerals, slag and ashes, which rose by 16.7% to over 1.25 billions and machinery and mechanical appliances increasing by 3.7% to 761 million euros.