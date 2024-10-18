Andalucía has the second highest waiting rate for surgery in Spain

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

At the end of June 2024, the Andalusian public health system had a total of 203,979 patients on a waiting list for surgery, both within and outside the maximum period established by the region's guarantee decree. This represents a decrease in waiting lists of 1,026 patients compared to 31 December 2023. Andalucía, together with the 189,472 patients on the waiting list in Catalonia, account for 46 per cent of the total in Spain.

If we look at the rate per 1,000 inhabitants, Cantabria has the most patients on the list (29.21 per 1,000 inhabitants), followed by Andalucía (24.4), Catalonia (24.17), Extremadura (23.85), Asturias (23.39) and Murcia (22.3), which exceeds the average of 17.93 per 1,000 inhabitants; while in terms of waiting time, after Andalucía (164 days) are Cantabria and Aragon (139), Catalonia (137) and the Canary Islands (127).

In terms of the rate per 1,000 inhabitants, Madrid (118.59), Asturias (109.98), Andalucía (101.53) and Navarre (94.26) are above the average (83.79). By waiting time, the Canary Islands (147 days), Andalucía (135), Navarre (126), Aragon (110), Extremadura (103) and Catalonia (98).

The national average is 94 days, according to data published on Wednesday by the ministry of health and consulted by Europa Press.

In overall terms, Spain's national health system (SNS) has managed to reduce the December 2023 data by 0.14 per cent. However, the annual comparison shows that the waiting list of patients for non-urgent surgery as a whole is still very long, with up to 28,378 people waiting for operations in June last year, which is a 3.4 per cent increase, amounting to 848,342 patients in June 2024.

The average waiting time has also increased, if it stood at 112 days, according to data as of 30 June 2023 published by the ministry of health, now the time for non-urgent surgery stands at 121 days. The ministry of health said, "Hospitals perform a total of more than 3.5 million surgical procedures every year, including both urgent and non-urgent procedures as well as scheduled ones, which are what make up the waiting lists."