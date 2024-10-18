Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archivo
Andalucía has the second highest waiting rate for surgery in Spain
Health

Andalucía has the second highest waiting rate for surgery in Spain

More than 200,000 patients are on a waiting list for an operation in the region, 24.4 per 1,000 inhabitants

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:04

Opciones para compartir

At the end of June 2024, the Andalusian public health system had a total of 203,979 patients on a waiting list for surgery, both within and outside the maximum period established by the region's guarantee decree. This represents a decrease in waiting lists of 1,026 patients compared to 31 December 2023. Andalucía, together with the 189,472 patients on the waiting list in Catalonia, account for 46 per cent of the total in Spain.

If we look at the rate per 1,000 inhabitants, Cantabria has the most patients on the list (29.21 per 1,000 inhabitants), followed by Andalucía (24.4), Catalonia (24.17), Extremadura (23.85), Asturias (23.39) and Murcia (22.3), which exceeds the average of 17.93 per 1,000 inhabitants; while in terms of waiting time, after Andalucía (164 days) are Cantabria and Aragon (139), Catalonia (137) and the Canary Islands (127).

In terms of the rate per 1,000 inhabitants, Madrid (118.59), Asturias (109.98), Andalucía (101.53) and Navarre (94.26) are above the average (83.79). By waiting time, the Canary Islands (147 days), Andalucía (135), Navarre (126), Aragon (110), Extremadura (103) and Catalonia (98).

The national average is 94 days, according to data published on Wednesday by the ministry of health and consulted by Europa Press.

In overall terms, Spain's national health system (SNS) has managed to reduce the December 2023 data by 0.14 per cent. However, the annual comparison shows that the waiting list of patients for non-urgent surgery as a whole is still very long, with up to 28,378 people waiting for operations in June last year, which is a 3.4 per cent increase, amounting to 848,342 patients in June 2024.

The average waiting time has also increased, if it stood at 112 days, according to data as of 30 June 2023 published by the ministry of health, now the time for non-urgent surgery stands at 121 days. The ministry of health said, "Hospitals perform a total of more than 3.5 million surgical procedures every year, including both urgent and non-urgent procedures as well as scheduled ones, which are what make up the waiting lists."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  2. 2 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  3. 3 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  4. 4 The 'pioneering' property development with green credentials on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town hosts European video game summit
  7. 7 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  8. 8 Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up
  9. 9 Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday
  10. 10 Axarquía council calls for 'civic-mindedness' after increase in number of illegal rubbish dumps

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad