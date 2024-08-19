Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Waiter serving customers in a restaurant in the centre of Malaga. SUR
Jobs boom in Andalucía drives tourism employment across Spain
Employment

Jobs boom in Andalucía drives tourism employment across Spain

The region recorded a total of 361,147 workers linked to the tourism industry at the end of last month

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Monday, 19 August 2024, 21:26

Opciones para compartir

Andalucía is one of the main regions driving tourism employment in Spain, new figures show.

In July it became the region with the highest number of social security registrations, with 11,171 more than in the same month last year, followed by Madrid (8,815 new registrations), Catalonia (7,923) and the Canary Islands (7,632).

The social security data shows Andalucía has experienced a growth of 3.2%, making it the third region which has increased the most after the Canary Islands and Madrid. The boost means the region accumulated 361,147 workers linked to tourism at the end of July.

Junta's minister of tourism Aturo Bernal said the data shows "Andalucía is once again ahead of Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands, being the region with the highest growth in the number of social security affiliates in the tourism sector in 2024".

According to the Spanish government, the number of social security affiliates in the tourism sector nationally continues to show a steady upward trend. In July, workers linked to tourism increased by 97,282, reaching a total of 2,904,908 workers across Spain. This is an increase of 3.5% compared with the same month of the previous year.

The national ministry of tourism pointed out that 13.7% of the total number of registered workers are linked to tourism in Spain. It said: "the variation in affiliates has been positive in all branches of tourism in July. In hotels and catering, the increase was 52,383 members, 19,288 in accommodation services and 33,095 in food and beverage services. Travel agencies reached 3,971 workers, and meanwhile the rest of tourism activities also registered a joint increase of 40,928 employees".

The department also pointed out that in July, the number of salaried workers in the tourism sector increased by 4% compared to the same month the previous year, and represented 82.5% of the total number of affiliated workers in this sector. By branch of activity, salaried employment increased by 5.7% in tour operators and by 3.3% in the hotel and catering sector.

Self-employment in tourism, which represents 17.5% of the total number of affiliated workers, increased by 1%, the data showed. Travel agencies have also seen a year-on-year increase of 6.5%, while the number of self-employed in the hotel and catering business decreased slightly.

In July, employment in hotels and catering and travel agencies and tour operators increased in all Spanish regions except Extremadura and Ceuta and Melilla, according to the data.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A dizzying seacrossing on Spain's Costa Tropical
  2. 2 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  3. 3 New footbridge over A-7 in Fuengirola should put an end to accident blackspot for pedestrians
  4. 4 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  5. 5 El Burgo: The Malaga village with houses built around old fortress walls
  6. 6 High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía
  7. 7 Over 100 elderly have died due to heat in Andalucía region so far this summer
  8. 8 Enjoy lazy summer days on a Costa del Sol beach with your head in a book
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad