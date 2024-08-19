Jobs boom in Andalucía drives tourism employment across Spain

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 21:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Andalucía is one of the main regions driving tourism employment in Spain, new figures show.

In July it became the region with the highest number of social security registrations, with 11,171 more than in the same month last year, followed by Madrid (8,815 new registrations), Catalonia (7,923) and the Canary Islands (7,632).

The social security data shows Andalucía has experienced a growth of 3.2%, making it the third region which has increased the most after the Canary Islands and Madrid. The boost means the region accumulated 361,147 workers linked to tourism at the end of July.

Junta's minister of tourism Aturo Bernal said the data shows "Andalucía is once again ahead of Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands, being the region with the highest growth in the number of social security affiliates in the tourism sector in 2024".

According to the Spanish government, the number of social security affiliates in the tourism sector nationally continues to show a steady upward trend. In July, workers linked to tourism increased by 97,282, reaching a total of 2,904,908 workers across Spain. This is an increase of 3.5% compared with the same month of the previous year.

The national ministry of tourism pointed out that 13.7% of the total number of registered workers are linked to tourism in Spain. It said: "the variation in affiliates has been positive in all branches of tourism in July. In hotels and catering, the increase was 52,383 members, 19,288 in accommodation services and 33,095 in food and beverage services. Travel agencies reached 3,971 workers, and meanwhile the rest of tourism activities also registered a joint increase of 40,928 employees".

The department also pointed out that in July, the number of salaried workers in the tourism sector increased by 4% compared to the same month the previous year, and represented 82.5% of the total number of affiliated workers in this sector. By branch of activity, salaried employment increased by 5.7% in tour operators and by 3.3% in the hotel and catering sector.

Self-employment in tourism, which represents 17.5% of the total number of affiliated workers, increased by 1%, the data showed. Travel agencies have also seen a year-on-year increase of 6.5%, while the number of self-employed in the hotel and catering business decreased slightly.

In July, employment in hotels and catering and travel agencies and tour operators increased in all Spanish regions except Extremadura and Ceuta and Melilla, according to the data.